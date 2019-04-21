Late goals seal a famous away win for Realt na Mara over Glenswilly

Paul Brennan and Tommy Hourihane struck for two late goals as Realt Na Mara, Bundoran pulled off a surprise win over Glenswilly in Pairc Naomh Columba this afternoon.



Glenswilly……….1-12

Realt Na Mara … 4-8

In a ding-dong contest first, half goals from Johnny Boyle and Shane McGowan gave the men in black and amber a three point half-time lead, 2-3 to 1-3. Sean Wogan scored the Glenswilly goal.

Glenswilly, with Michael Murphy finding the scoring touch, had the better of the third quarter and led 1-12 to 2-7.

But Paul Brennan’s goal edged Bundoran back in front before Tommy Hourihane sealed the famous win two minutes from the end with goal number four and a five point win.



GLENSWILLY: Gerard McGrenra; Mark McAteer, Eamonn Ward, Ruairi Crawford; Oisin Crawford, Caolan Kelly (0-1), Ryan Diver; Ciaran Bonner, Sean Wogan (1-0); Joe Gibbons, Kealan McFadden, Stpehen O’Donnell; Shane McDaid, Michael Murphy (0-9), Christopher McMonagle. Sub: Paddy Diver for O’Crawford.



REALT NA MARA; Conor Carty, Marty Duffy, Gary Clancy, Paul Murphy; Johnny Boyle (1-0), Shane McGowan (1-0), Brian McHenry; Ciaran McCaughey (0-1), Micheal McEniff (0-1); Oisin Walsh, Alan Russell, Timmy Govorov; Peter McGonigle, Jamie Brennan (0-5), Cian McEnniff (0-1). Subs: Niall Carr for P McGonigle h/t; Paul Brennan (1-0) for J Boyle 39; Darragh Hoey for B McHenry; Tommy Hourihane (1-0) for C McCaughey 55; Diarmuid Spratt for T Govorov 60.