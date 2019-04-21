Full round-up of Donegal Women's Leagues

Donegal Women’s League

UNDER-16s



Lagan Harps 4 Bonagee United 1

In a very exciting and skilful game played in the Orchard Park, Lagan saw of the challenge of Bonagee,

In what would be described a game of missed opportunities and a real battling performance by both sides, Lagan dominated the first half.

On 7 minutes Orla McGrath should have given Lagan the lead at the back post after an excellent cross by Gabrielle O’Donnell.

Maria Bonner’s fine shot on 16 minutes saw Lagan take the lead.

Niamh Monaghan made a good save from a free kick by Caitlin Hume.

Clodagh Sweeney converted a corner from Gabrielle O Donnell to extend the lead and Orla McGrath make it three-nil to Lagan just on the half time whistle.

Bonagee battled hard in the second half and after Gabrielle O’Donnell and Orla McGrath both hit the woodwork, Bonagee came on a counter-attack with a fine run by Hannah Hopkins giving no chance to Niamh in the Lagan goal.

Maria Boner wrapped up the scoring on 68 minutes with an excellent finish.

Lagan Harps U-16s

Raphoe Town 0 Illistrin 3

Three goals in the second half were enough to secure victory against Raphoe in this U16 game played on Tuesday night at Deele College.

There was little between the teams at the interval without a goal in the first half, but the visitors had the best of the possession and made it count in the second half.

Erica Gallagher broke the deadlock in a hard fought game on the hour and an awkward bounce from a long clearance saw the ball nick off Jodi McFadden and into the net for the second.

Raphoe pressed to get into the game but Illistrin added to their tally in the final two minutes with a well-struck free-kick from Aisling Coll.

Swilly Rovers 0 Finn Valley 0

Two very depleted teams battled it out to finish with a no score draw.

Valley started strong with Amy Lafferty having an early chance and just caught offside on another occasion.

Swilly came back strong, but Emma Conaghan produced a fantastic save from Anna McFadden’s shot.

Aine Connolly, playing her first game for Swilly under-16s, also had a great effort saved.

Valley had another chance just before half time, but a last second tackle from Orlaith Connolly in Swilly’s defence, cleared the danger.

Swilly started very strong in the second half with both Kelsey McAteer and Anna McFadden creating great chances, but again Emma Conaghan producing fine saves.

Finn Valley still had their chances, with one shot being cleared of the line by Katherine Black.

Both teams produced a very competitive and entertaining game, a draw being the fair result.

Best for Finn Valley: Rachael Lawne, Ciara Lawne, Aine Gallagher and Emma Conaghan

Best for Swilly Rovers: Katherine Black, Orlaith Connolly, Kelsey McAteer and Anna McFadden, with an outstanding performance from Aine Connolly

Bonagee U-16s



Under-14s



Mulroy Academy 3 Kilmacrennan 1

Mulroy Academy recorded another home win as Rabs Park once again came up trumps for the u14’s.

Mulroy were slow off the mark in ideal playing conditions. Kilmacrennan dominated the first 15 minutes of the game and the scoreline reflected this with the Mulroy just not quite on par.

A superb corner from Kilmac resulted in the Mulroy net keeper pulling of a super save but was not to end good as a well taken ball was finished precisely by Joycelyn Diver to leave the home side trailing 1-0.

Half time saw the Mulroy girls come back on the field stronger and ready to play.

Eight minutes into second half a cross from the left saw Hannah Gibbons bring the sides equal.

Kilmacrennan battled well but found it hard to penetrate the Mulroy defence line.

Jessica Coll was to strike an excellent cross and put the home side 2-1 up.

Megan McLoughlin, with a point to prove, found the back of the net to secure the home win for the Mulroy girls.

Raphoe Town 1 Gweedore Celtic 0

A second half goal from captain, Shania McMonagle proved enough to secure a hard-fought win for Raphoe Town against a battling Gweedore Celtic side at Deele College.

The home side had the best of the posession but never really created many chances of note in the first half that ended scoreless.

It was more of the same in the second, but this time the Gweedore goalkeeper made great saves to deny Marie Sweeney and Samara McBrearty before McMonagle fired home with a terrific shot from the edge of the box.

Gweedore pressed after that to see if they could level the game, but Rocha McCullagh and Leah McMonagle were strong in defence for the home side and they held on for a well-deserved win.

Swilly Rovers 0 Bonagee United 3

Swillys U14 girls were in for an intense game with Bongee on Friday evening at Swilly Park.

With nine players against a strong Bonagee squad the Swilly girls faced a big challenge.

The game started off with both sides creating chances particularly Swilly’s Caitlin Doherty who powered through the Bonagee defence only to be stopped by their keeper.

It was Bonagee who opened the scoring with Sienna Doherty striking a powerful shot into the back of the net taking the sides into half time at 1-0 to Bonagee.

The start of the second half saw chances created by both teams with Bonagee leading the attack straight after the beginning of half time with Hannah Hopkins netting to see her side up 2-0.

Swilly centre backs Mae McCarron and Eimear Connelly both put in great physical performances to stop many of Bonagee’s attacks.

However, not long before the final whistle Grace Murphy struck to finish the game 3-0.

Lagan Harps v Finn Valley

Lagan Harps beat a young Finn Valley U14s on Friday night.

Orlaith Doherty was on fire for Lagan on the night.

Niamh Sweeney hit a brace for the Orchard Park team while Aalya Mustapha and Sophie Canning also got in on the act.

Claire Diver in the Finn Valley net was busy throughout the game, but pulled of a number of fine saves.

Lagan dominated for long periods against a hard working Valley side.



UNDER-12s

Raphoe Town Rockets 1 Bonagee Utd 3

Two goals from Chloe Creevy proved the difference on Monday night as Bonagee came away with three points from a hard fought game against Raphoe in a well-contested game.

On a difficult and extremely cold night for football, the visitors took the lead when Chloe Creevy burst through to score in the 14th minute, while at the other end it took a great save from Megan Patterson to deny Aine O’Flanagan following great work from Samara McBrearty.

The Raphoe captain led the line superbly for the home side, but she was held at bay time and again by Caitlin Fletcher and Ginny Diver who were superb at the back for Bonagee.

When Eva Kelly pounced on a loose pass in the Raphoe defence in the 23rd minute Bonagee doubled their lead, but a superb through ball from Hannah Goudie sent Samara McBrearty away to leave just one goal between the sides at the break.

Raphoe pressed and pressed for an equaliser in the second half, Patterson making a super reaction save to push away a stinging drive from McBrearty and Diver and Fletcher snuffing out wave after wave of attacks led by McBrearty and Enya McBride.

At the other end Aine O’Flanagan who had taken over the goalkeeping duties for Raphoe didn’t have much to do and just was it seemed as if the game would finish with just one goal between the sides, Creevy pounced on a loose ball from a corner and stabbed the ball home.

That was the last action of a well-contested battle and gets the visitors off the mark with their first win of the season.

Kilmacrennan Celtic 7 Ballyraine FC 1

Meave Brady got the scoring underway in the first five minutes.

Natasha McGettigan then put one in the back of the net before Brady scored again making it 3-0.

Emer Cassidy put Ballyraine on the scoreboard with a great goal.

Aoibhe Quinn had to make a few good saves as Ballyraine were on the attack.

Alisha Gallagher then scored for Kilmac after a good corner kick in by Natasha McGettigan.

In the second half, Ballyraine were in fighting spirt but a good ball in from Alisha Gallagher to Lucie McGarvey ended with her putting it in the back of the net.

Gallagher scored again making it 6-1 to the home side and a third for Brady made it 7-1 to Kilmacrennan – a great result for the hosts on a cold bitter evening in Lurgy.

Mulroy Academy 2 Raphoe Town 0

In extremely windy conditions on Monday in Rabs Park, Mulroy Academy took on Raphoe.

The hosts played against a strong wind in the first half but nevertheless managed to score two goals, with Katie Shovelin scoring in the eleventh minute, followed by a goal from Kaylagh Sweeney in the 27th minute.

The second half saw Raphoe ‘s goalkeeper pull off some fine saves to keep a relentless Mulroy Academy at bay.

Great defending by Clodagh Gibbons, Lucy McGonagle and Leah Roche as well as fine performances from Caoimhe McLaughlin and Kaylagh Sweeney proved too strong for Raphoe leaving the final score 2-0 to Mulroy.

Illistrin 4 Milford United 2

Orla Malseed’s hat-trick shot Illistrin to victory over Milford United on Monday evening.

Malseed’s hat-trick was the difference between the sides in a pulsating contest.

The other Illistrin goal was an unfortunate og, while Milford’s goals were netted by Erin Nelis and Chloe McGonigle.