Peamount United much too strong for Donegal League in U-17 Women’s National League

Peamount United showed their class with a ruthless win over the Donegal Women’s League in the Under-17 Women’s National League.



Donegal Women’s League 0

Peamount United 6

Two quick-fire goals in the space of a minute by Abbie Clarke and Beck Watkins in the 11th minute set Peamount on their way.

Clarke’s opener came out of the blue. The Peamount midfielder was given too much time and space and a cracking effort flew beyond the helpless Neve Scanlan in the Donegal goal.

Almost instantly, Watkins doubled the lead with a tidy finish from the edge of the area.

Earlier, Watkins had a go after a neat run from Fiona Owens.

Peamount began to turn the screw and Rachel McGrath curled a delightful effort just over the top after an earlier effort blasted into the side-netting.

On the half-hour, the lively Owens riffled in a third Peamount goal and the way back was a long one for Donegal.

Johnny Baird’s team kept battling and Louise Gallinagh went close before the break.

Just after the re-start, with Donegal looking for a quick response, Gallinagh called Emma Ring, the Peamount ‘keeper into action.

However, Watkins got in for her second of the evening to make it 4-0 and two minutes later substitute Ciara Marston got in on the act with a clever finish.

The scoring was completed by Della Doherty, the Peamount captain, who hammered home from 12 yards.

Peamount brought on Ciara Glackin, whose father hails from Ballybofey, in the second half.

The closest thereafter that Donegal came was via Helena McGee, who was a lively presence, while Mollie Page was energetic when moved into the middle.



Donegal Women’s League: Neve Scanlan, Alannah Kee, Ciara McElwaine, Mollie Page, Coilín Hume, Danielle Hynd, Aishling Irwin, Aoife Gallinagh, Helena McGee, Louise Gallinagh. Subs used: Holly Canning, Caoimhe Brennan, Ellie McBride.

Peamount United: Emma Ring, Mia Chambers, Eimear Hanlon, Casey Palmer, Allana Cassells, Abbie Clarke, Fiona Owens, Della Doherty, Rachel McGrath, Rebecca Watkins, Aoife O’Leary. Subs used: Ava Dolan, Chloe Smullen, Ciara Marston, Ciara Glackin.

Referee: Vincent McLoughlin.