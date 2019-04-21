Naomh Colmcille strike late to get a draw with Malin in Connolly Park

Malin and Naomh Colmcille played out an entertaining draw in ideal conditions in Connolly Park on Good Friday evening.



Malin………………….. 1-10

Naom Colmcille……….1-10

The opening half was a very close affair with the sides locked on 0-4 each at the interval. Malin upped the ante in the second half and looked to be on their way to securing their first points of the campaign when Brendan McLaughlin fired past John Roulstone to give his side the advantage in the closing stages.

However, there was to be another twist near the end when Eddie Gillespie knocked home from close range for the Newton men. Many in the stands believed the goal effort had been chalked off for a square ball.

The goal stood and the visitors finished the game in the ascendancy and knocked over the final few points to tie the game.

Best wishes to Malin’s Oisin McGonigle who picked up a nasty eye injury in an accidental clash during the game.

MALIN: Darragh McLarkey, Conor McColgan, Conor Farren, Ciaran McColgan, Sean Byrne, Damian Harkin, Paul McLaughlin, Conor Byrne, Sean O Neill, Oisin McGonigle, Dan McDaid, Christopher Doherty, Conor McGeoghegan, Brendan McLaughlin and Danny McCarron.

NAOMH COLMCILLE: John Roulstone; Mark Friel, Alex Devenney, Jason Fitzpatrick; Paul Friel, William Lynch, Bradley Doherty; Michael. Lynch, Daniel Clarke; Oran Hiley, John Fullerton, Hugh O Donnell, Eddie Gallagher, PJ McBrennan Stephen Gallagher.