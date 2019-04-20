Letterkenny Rovers overcome Derry City Reserves to go back top of Ulster Senior League

Letterkenny Rovers moved back into second spot in the Ulster Senior league with a 2-0 win over Derry City Reserves and also handed themselves a timely boost ahead of next weekends League Cup final against Cockhill Celtic.

Rovers were good value for their win but had to be patient against a City side who were comprised mostly of their Airtricity U-17s side under the watchful eye of Donal O'Brien and Mo Mahon.

The home side started the better and could have taken the lead after just 30 seconds but visiting goalkeeper Kyle Burns saved well with his legs after BJ Banda had been teed up by Luke Nelis.

A couple of half chances came and went for Pajo Rafferty before Banda struck the post with a well hit effort on the quarter hour mark while there were loud claims for a penalty for a foul on Rafferty in the box waved away by match referee Vincent McLoughlin,

Rovers though eventually took the lead when Conor Tourish headed home Lee Toland's well delivered corner on 39 minutes.

City though had the better of the exchanges following the goal until half-time and came close when Caoimhin Porter whizzed one just wide after a deep run from fullback while Jordan Nugent should have scored but somehow missed the target when being set up by Dominic Dunne with the last action of the opening half.

The home side knew a second goal was badly needed to calm any insecurities and came close when Declan Sharkey and Ryan Lonergan combined to set up Raffrty but he screwed his shot wide when well placed but they did double the advantage on 67 minutes when Kevin McGrath received a quick throw in just inside the box before turning and his welll struck effort took a deflection to deceive Burns in the away goal,

Darren McElwaine then shot high when well palced on 80 minutes while City kept their best attacking purpose to the closing stages as Ronan McKinley fired just over while Liam Quigley beat the offside trap before bearing down on goal and he forced Rory Kelly into a super stop with his legs to preserve Rovers clean sheet.

LETTERKENNY ROVERS: Rory Kelly, Ryan Lonergan, Lee Toland, Ryan McConnell, Conor Tourish, Brian McVeigh, Declan Sharkey, Kevin McGrath, BJ Banda, Luke Nelis, Pajo Rafferty. Subs: Darren McElwaine for Banda 57 mins, Conor Duggan for Nelis 5 mins, Joel Gorman for Rafferty 75 mins, Jonathan Coady for McGrath 82.

DERRU COTU RESERVES: Kyle Burns, Caoimhin Porter, Evan Mclaughlin, Michael Doran, Shaun McDermott, Orrin McLaughlin, Jordan Nugent, Ronan McKinley, Dominic Dunne,Adam Curran, Michael Harris. Subs: Jack Doherty and Ryan Kennedy for McDermott and Nugent 45 mins, Eoin McLaughlin for Doran 60 mins, , Liam Quigley for Porter, Charlie White for Evan McLaughlin 71 mins

REFEREE: Vincent McLoughlin