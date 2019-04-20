Donegal Ladies no match for Galway in Lidl Ladies League semi-final in Longford

Donegal bowed out of the Lidl Ladies National League with a sem-final defeat to Galway in Glennon Brothers Pearse Park, Longford

Donegal 1-5

Galway 1-12

Galways were always in control and Donegal were lucky to be within seven points of them at the end. The Tribeswomen were the much better team and fully deserved their league final slot.

Galway were very fast out of the blocks with three points on the board in the opening minutes. They got the opening point from Rosin Leonard from the throw-in and She added a second while Mairead Seoighe got the third.

It could have been worse for Donegal as the crossbar saved them on one occasion, and then they got back in the game in the ninth minute on their first real attack. Geraldine McLaughlin, who was fit to start, was fouled by the Galway 'keeper and from the penalty Niamh Hegarty levelled matters.

However, it didn't deter Galway, who continued to dominate the game. Roisin Leonard and Tracey Leonard added points before Karen Guthrie cut the lead.

But in the final quarter Galway tacked on four points without reply from Barbara Hannon and three from Tracey Leonard frees to leave the Connacht girls ahead by 0-9 to 1-1 at the break.

While Geraldine McLaughlin got the first point of the second half, Galway took an even firmer grip with a Roisin Leonard point followed by a goal from Sarah Conneely. Tracey Leonard opened the gap to 1-11 to 0-2.

But Donegal then had a better patch to hit three points and reduce the margin to six through Niamh Hegarty and Karen Guthrie.

They couldn't reduce the margin further and with nine minutes left Roisin Leonard put Galway a further point clear.

Donegal were reduced to 14 for the final minutes as they lost Niamh Carr while Galway had a defender Fabienne Cooney sin binned for persistent fouling on Geraldine McLaughlin.

Donegal went looking for a goal but they just couldn't pierce the Galway defence and Galway closed out the game.



DONEGAL: Aoife McColgan; Anna Marie McGlynn, Emer Gallagher, Evelyn McGinley; Niamh Carr, Nicole McLaughlin, Terese Doherty; Niamh Boyle, Megan Ryan; Karen Guthrie (0-3), Niamh Hegarty (1-1,pen,f), Amy Boyle Carr; Shannon McGroddy, Geraldine McLaughlin (0-1), Katy Herron. Subs: Roisin Friel, Kate McClenaghan

GALWAY: Lisa Murphy; Shauna Molloy, Sarah Lynch, Fabienne Cooney; Orla Murphy, Sinead Burke, Charlotte Cooney; Louise Ward, Barbara Hannon (0-1); Olivia Divilly, Tracey Leonard (0-4,3f), Megan Glynn; Sarah Conneely (1-0), Roisin Leonard (0-6), Mairead Seoighe (0-1). Subs Leanne Coen, Mairead Coyne

REFEREE: Brendan Rice (Down)