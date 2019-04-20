Ricky Gallagher the hero as Termon win by minimum against Buncrana

Ricky Gallagher was the toast of Termon on Friday night after he kicked a last gasp winning point for Termon against Buncrana at the Burn Road.



Termon ….. 1-15

Buncrana ...0-17



The wing-forward with literally the last kick of the game snatched a dramatic win for the locals after the sides had been level eight times in the course of an evenly contested Division Two tie.

Termon led 0-9 to 0-7 at half-time with Enda McCormick posting seven of the Termon points while John Campbell, who ended the game with seven points, Darach O’Connor and goalkeeper Harry Doherty kicked the first half Buncrana points.

The third quarter was evenly contested before Termon raced into a four point lead following a Christy Connaghan goal from the penalty spot with a little over ten minutes remaining.

But Buncrana were in no mood for rolling over and the Inishowen men responded with four unanswered points to tie up the contest with the clock ticking.

Oisin Doherty, Campbell, O’Connor and Odhran Doherty all hitthe target for Buncrana. Conaghan and Campbell traded points in the closing minutes before Gallagher struck the winner deep in injury time.

Buncrana ended the game with 13 men and Termon 14 players after Conor Grant and Odhran Doherty, Buncrana and Enda McCormick received marching orders in the second half.

Grant and McCormick were dismissed following a flare up in the middle of the second half while Doherty was shown a red card in injury time for an off the ball clash.



TERMON: Paddy McDaid; Kevin McDaid, Anthony McGrenra, Oisin Cassidy; Shane Doherty (0-1), James Doherty, Caolan Gallagher; Aidan Sweeney (0-1), Sean O'Donnell; Ricky Gallagher, Christy Connaghan (1-2), Anthony Grant; Daniel Connaghan, Enda McCormick (0-8), Caolan McDaid.

Subs: Johnny McCafferty for C McDaid, Ryan McFadden for D Connaghan.



BUNCRANA: Harry Doherty (0-1); Stephen Doherty, Bruce Waldron, Conor Grant; Jack O'Loughlin, Oisin O'Flaherty, Ben Doherty; Peter McLaughlin, Caolan McGonagle; Adrian Doherty, Darach O'Connor (0-2), Odhran Doherty (0-2); Ben Bradley (0-3), John Campbell (0-7), Oisin Hegarty.

Subs: Oisin Doherty (0-1) for O Hegarty, J P McKenna for S Doherty.



REFEREE: Mark Dorrian (Gaeil Fhanada)