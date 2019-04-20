Late Shaun Sharkey point enough to give Dungloe the points against Ardara

Dungloe made it back-to-back wins with a one point win over Ardara in Rosses Park on Friday evening.



Dungloe …….2-11

Ardara ……...1-13



Shaun Sharkey was the Dungloe hero as he landed a late point to snatch a dramatic win for the locals at the end of a gripping contest with arch rivals Ardara.

Ardara had the better of the first half and Lorcan O’Donnell’s 12 minute goal separated the teams at half-time. Ardara led 1-6 to 0-6 at the break.

Brendan McNelis, C J Molloy, Gareth Concarr and Tomás Boyle scored the first half Ardara points.

Conor Greene, Daniel Ward, Noel McBride, Danny Rodgers and Adam Neilly were all on the Dungloe first-half scoresheet.

It was score for score on the resumption and Ardara were still three in front 1-9 to 0-9 before Adam Neely tied up the contest with the first of the Dungloe green flags.

But thanks to strikes from Brendan McNelis and C J Molloy Ardara’s lead was restored before Conor Greene early in the final quarter hit the back of the Ardara net.

The goal propelled the locals back in front. In a frantic finish the sides were level twice before veteran Sharkey held his nerve to knock over the winner on the hour mark.



DUNGLOE: Danny Rodgers (0-2,2f); Jason McBride, Mark Curran, Jack Scally; Davy McCarron, Darren Curran, Matthew Ward; Noel McBride (0-2), Matthew O’Donnell; Christy Greene, Gerard Walsh (0-2), Conor O’Donnell; Daniel Ward (0-1), Conor Greene (1-1, Adam Neilly (1-2).

Subs: Barry Curran for Davy McCarron; Shaun Sharkey (0-1) for D McCarron.



ADRARA: Oisin Brennan; Paddy McGrath, Kenneth Doherty, Joe Melly; John Ross Molloy, Matthew Maher, Nicholas Maguire; Conor Classon, Shane O'Donnell (0-2); Lorcan O’Donnell , C J Molloy (0-3), Danny Walsh; Tomás Boyle (0-2), Brendan McNelis (0-5), Gareth Concarr (0-1).

Subs: Brendan Boyle for D Walsh; Jack Brennan for G Concarr; Peter McHugh for Brendan McNelis.



REFEREE: Robbie O’Donnell (Naomh Muire).