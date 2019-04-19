Early hat-trick of goals seals the issue for Aodh Ruadh against St Nauls

A hat-trick of very early goals was the platform for Aodh Ruadh to take the league points at home to St Nauls in Fr Tierney Park.

Aodh Ruadh 3-11

St Nauls 1-11

Aodh Ruadh had three goals on the board inside five minutes as they started like a whirlwind. Shane McGrath was causing the problems and all three came from long deliveries.

McGrath won the first, turned his man and fired home on three minutes. A minute later Cian Dolan delivered the long ball and Darren Drummond finished.

Then a great break from Eamonn McGrath, thanks to a clinical pass from Philip Patton, led to the third. McGrath found his brother and he was pulled back when shooting. From the spot Philip Patton send Gavin Mulreaney the wrong way.

Aodh Ruadh could have had five goals by half-time as Johnny Gethins and Cian Dolan were denied by point blank saves from Mulreaney. They also lost full-back Colm Kelly to a black card just after the three goals.

After the opening blitz, St Nauls hit back with four points thanks to Stephen Griffin and Ian Campbell frees and two from play from Stuart Johnston and Daniel Brennan.

From there to half-time it was a little quieter with Philip Patton (play and free), Shane McGrath and Oisin Rooney and a '45' from Nathan Boyle had Aodh Ruadh points while Stephen Griffin and Daniel Brennan replied for the visitors.

Half-time: Aodh Ruadh 3-5, St Nauls 0-6

Philip Patton and Stephen Griffin traded points within three minutes of the restart. Shane McGrath fisted another at the end of a good move involving Darren Drummond and Philip Patton, while Michael Coughlan was denied by Peter Boyle but the young Abbey VS student first timed the rebound over the bar.

Daniel Brennan cut the lead to 3-7 to 0-9 but young Shane Gillespie came forward to fire over.

However, the game took a twist on 43 minutes when Peter Boyle was at lest beaten. Stephen Griffin got through and Boyle wasn't able to stop his piledriver.

Two minutes later Boyle denied Michael Coughlan from point blank range at the expense of a '45' which Gavin Mulreaney converted to leave it 3-8 to 1-10.

However St Nauls were not able to get the margin below four as Philip Patton converted a free. Daniel Brennan had their final point on 55 minutes before Aodh Ruadh pulled away with late points from Philip Patton and Nathan Boyle, who started and finished the final score.

It was a good win for Aodh Ruadh for whom Shane McGrath, Oisin Rooney, Darren Drummond, Philip Patton, Shane Gillespie, Peter Boyle and Eamonn McGrath played very well.

For St Nauls Gavin Mulreaney kept them in it in the first half while Stuart Johnston, the Griffins and Daniel Brennan were best.

AODH RUADH: Peter Boyle; Callum O'Halloran, Colm Kelly, Michael Ward; Nathan Boyle (0-2, 1'45'), Shane Gillespie (0-1), Johnny Gallagher; Johnny Gethins, Eamonn McGrath; Oisin Rooney (0-1), Philip Patton (1-5,pen,3f), Michael McKenna; Cian Dolan, Shane McGrath (1-2), Darren Drummond (1-0). Subs: Conal Sweeny for Kelly bcard 9; Eoin Doherty for C Dolan 44

ST NAULS: Gavin Mulreaney (0-1,'45'); Karl Rose, Dermot Gallagher, Conor McBrearty; Stuart Johnston (0-1), Stephen Griffin (1-3,3f), Michael Coughlin (0-1); John Relihan, Lee McBrearty; Barry Griffin, John Rose, Daniel Brennan (0-4); Ian Campbell (0-1,f), Daniel Meehan, Shane Conneely. Subs: Daniel Gallagher for D Meehan 38; Ryan McBrearty for J Rose 49

REFEREE: Pat Barrett (Milford)