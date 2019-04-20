Promotion makes all the hard work worth it - James McGroary

What’s seldom is wonderful! After 43 seasons of Donegal League membership Letterbarrow don’t get to celebrate often, but when they do, they enjoy it just as much as any other sporting team who have success.

On Sunday week last the rural club with its home under the slopes of Carnaween on the Donegal town side of the Bluestacks were able to enjoy one of those celebrations when they got an away win in Kerrykeel to clinch the second promotion spot in Division Two and will play their football in the second tier of the Donegal League in the 2019/2020 season.

Formed in 1976/’77, Letterbarrow have led a nomadic existence before settling in their new grounds at Tymeen in 2007.

This year’s promotion is their first success since moving to their new location and in the 43 years of their existence one name remains constantly connected with the club - James McGroary.

The former Donegal League chairman was a founding member, an officer, player, manager, supporter and remains the heartbeat of the club. James was a playing member when the first promotion was achieved in 1983 and come 2019 it was fitting that the most recent success had a McGroary at the centre of it - James junior.

“James junior was glad that he has stayed in the colours. He was tempted by other clubs but with this promotion he is delighted that he stayed,” said James senior this week.

When the Letterbarrow entourage returned from Kerrykeel on Sunday week they celebrated their success in the local hostelry - O’Neills of Letterbarrow - and there was an injury picked up by their now club chairman.

James takes up the story. “There were about 22 people in O’Neills on the Sunday night and 21 of them had drink taken. The only one who had no drink ended up in A&E,” said McGroary, who has been a non-drinker throughout his life.

It seems that in the celebrations James was caught in a bear hug and sustained cracked ribs. “No pain, no gain, as they say,” laughs McGroary.

“It has been a great year and getting promotion has given everyone a lift. It was a very competitive league but we were close in the last three or four years, ending up third and fourth.

“It was very important,” he says, adding that a lot of the clubs south of the gap were going in the other direction.

The Drimarone man says that it is getting more and more difficult to compete with teams a lot fitter and more professional. “You either have to have a decent team now or you are not at it. There were five non-appearances in the Division this year but Letterbarrow did not gain from any of them, while Kerrykeel and Raphoe both had a couple.”

While it will always be a goal to reach the Premier Division, building a platform in Division One remains the short term aim.

The club did have a couple of seasons in the Premier League back in the 1980s.

“We were very lucky this year in that we had a very good panel and also we had a great relationship with local GAA club St Nauls.

“But the bulk of of the team were committed to the club with up to eight of them committed to playing soccer.

“However, it doesn’t get any easier. Being a rural club, we don’t have the population. When you are doing well (on the pitch) it is always a bit easier,” he said.

McGroary can list the full panel of players off the tip of his tongue. “We had three goalkeepers this year and all were needed. Kieran Gildea was our first choice, but we had Gavin Mulreaney and Carl O’Brien. Carl was always available and actually played the first and last league game.

“Our defence had John Roper, John Kenny, Alan Foxton (player manager) and Christy Burke, our captain, as regulars with James junior, Dermot Slevin and David Dorrian as our regular midfielders. Then we had Kevin McBrearty, Dylan McGroary, Ian Campbell, Pauric McGroary while Daniel Meehan, Gerard McBrearty and Daniel Gallagher were regular front men.

“We had great back up from Pauric Carr, Declan McGroary, Danny Gallagher, Conor McDaid and Ian McGirr.”

The player manager Alan Foxton had good support from former manager Denis Gorman and Barry Jordan. This pair deserve special mention according to the supremo, while former players Michael Meehan and Bobby McGroary were also ever present in the backroom team. And keeping a close eye on everything and making sure everything is positive is James himself.

“It takes a lot of money to keep the club going, €6,000-€7,000 a year and we have to be thankful to our main sponsor Brian McMonagle along with Brendan O’Neill, the House Bar in Donegal town and Classic Hardware.

“We will have our club presentations on Sunday next in the House Bar in Donegal town and we are looking forward to the Donegal League presentations on June 7th.

“We are on a high at the moment and we are keeping an eye out to pick up new talent for next season.”

Roll on 2020!