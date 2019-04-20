READ THE REID: John Delaney with a new version of Lanigan’s Ball

I stepped out, I stepped in again, I stepped out again, I stepped in again, I stepped out and I stepped in again, learning to dance for Lanigan's Ball.

The President of the Football Association of Ireland, John Delaney seems to be doing a jig for Lanigan’s Ball, except he had “stepped aside”. I wonder what exactly what this means.

Most people step down, some step aside. Perhaps, it means that he is still getting paid by the State? Since 2008 the FAI has received total State funding of €49.448 million. Last Monday evening the FAI said: “John Delaney has offered to voluntarily step aside from carrying out his role as Executive Vice-President with immediate effect pending the completion of an independent investigation by the Association into issues of concern to the Board.”

I’ve been listening to comments made by ordinary soccer fans this past few days who have been saying that the complete board should resign. This is an unfortunate development for Irish sport. While the men in the suits, who hold positions of prominence, try to explain away this controversy, it is those at the grassroots of soccer who suffer most; the clubs, the players and most of all, the youth who depend on funding to develop their love for the game.

People are looking for truth, a noble virtue that’s expected in all of society. As Good Friday approaches, we are reminded of a man called Pontius Pilate who asked the most perfect man who ever lived, “What is truth”? We’ll hear these words on Friday afternoon before we head off to follow our respective Donegal GAA clubs’ games on Good Friday evening, when Christ’s passion is re-enacted in Churches across the world. Even 2019 years ago, there was an inquiry into truth where an innocent man was treated like a common criminal, spat upon, humiliated and murdered. Christians are still being crucified by ISIS but we rarely hear about these atrocities. “Islamic State fighters crucified a Christian in a harrowing five-hour ordeal telling him “if you love Jesus, you will die like Jesus” (express.co.uk).

“Christians in Nigeria are suffering severe persecution. Since January, over 6,000 Nigerian Christians have been killed in raids perpetrated by Fulani herdsman and Boko Haram. Many of the victims killed were women and children” (relevantmagazine.com).

It not “cool” nowadays to talk about Christianity. Other religions have taken its place. Just read the following proclamation of rights adopted by the French National Assembly on 5th April past, “A tree is a living organism whose average lifespan is far longer than that of a human being. It should be respected throughout its life and have the right to develop and to reproduce freely, from its birth to its natural death, whether it be a town tree or a country tree. A tree should be considered as a subject of law, including when laws regarding human property are involved.”

We are being led down the proverbial garden path to adore ‘mother earth’. This is absolute nonsense. However, we as a culture have become so gullible as to adopt these new religions including climate change and evolution. I certainly agree that we should protect and look after God’s creation and protect the environment. Before we save ‘mother earth’, I think we should focus on saving Mother Church. I also believe that the climate changes as it has done since the beginning of time but I certainly do not hold to the theory that we evolved from apes. If anybody knows of an ape that is currently going through this transition, I’d like to see it!

As Easter approaches our focus is firmly fixed on the most important event in the Christian calendar. And yes, it is even more important than Christmas. But isn’t Easter a pagan holiday? Atheists and neo-pagans would have you believe this because they want to undermine Christianity and claim Easter for their own. Despite the symbols of fertility such as bunny rabbits and eggs and that the word “Easter” is derived from the Mesopotamian goddess ‘Ishtar’ or the Anglo-Saxon goddess Eostre, the Easter “holiday” has its origins in the Jewish holiday of Passover. This is when Jesus was crucified.

The word “Easter” may well have developed from these but “in Latin and Greek, the Christian celebration was, and still is, called Pascha (Greek), a word derived from Aramaic (Paskha), cognate to Hebrew (Pesach). The word originally denoted the Jewish festival known in English as Passover, commemorating the Jewish Exodus from slavery in Egypt” (Wikipedia).

Just in case you’re wondering about your Cadbury’s chocolate cream egg, I have news for you. During Christian history, people used to give up dairy products for lent, including eggs. Hens were as stupid back then as they are now. They didn’t know that it was lent, so they kept producing. When lent finished at Easter, there was an abundance of eggs. There were eggs everywhere. That’s why we today, associate eggs with Easter.

So, enjoy your Easter egg and keep an eye on your Easter bunny.

More importantly, keep the faith!