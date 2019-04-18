Finn Harps need to start getting results - Ollie Horgan

Ollie Horgan, the Finn Harps manager, could do with seeing a black cat or two soon as the injury list at Finn Harps reaches chronic proportions.

Horgan takes his depleted squad to Oriel Park, Dundalk for Harps latest outing in the SSE Airtricity Premier League. (Kick-off 7.45pm)

Defensive midfielder Jacob Borg is the latest to join the growing injury list at Finn Park.

“Unfortunately, Jacob has suffered an ankle injury and is out of the reckoning for Friday night and he is very doubtful for the St Pat’s game on Monday evening,” said the Harps boss.

Maltese international Borg joins Gareth Harkin, Mark Timlin (both long term), Sean Boyd and Raffaele Cretaro on the injured list. And Colm Deasy is suspended.

“We are very unfortunate on the injury front, it is really crucifying us but we have to just get on with it. Raff is back in training and making good progress but Friday night’s game may be coming a little too soon for him.”

In the absence of Borg, Horgan is once again going to have to rejig his formation. Under-19s Stephen Doherty and Michael Gallagher made their senior debuts for Harps in the EA League Cup win over Sligo Rovers.

Stephen made his first league start last Friday night against Bohemians and was replaced by Tony McNamee at half-time, who played well in the second half.

With McNamee likely to retain his place in the centre of midfield Doherty and Gallagher are the front runners to replace Borg.

“Dundalk is another big game for us. We have never scored in Oriel Park, but the reality is nothing is expected of us and we are going into the game under no pressure. We have nothing to lose.

“Really what we are looking for on Friday night is a performance and if we get that you never know what might happen.”

Harps drew 1-1 with Dundalk when the sides met in the second game of the season in Finn Park.

Keith Cowan gave Harps the lead on 42 minutes with Brian Garland equalising for Dundalk in the middle of the second half.

Harps followed that result up with 0-0 draw with St Patrick’s Athletic in Inchicore.

“We thought after those two results that things were looking good. But unfortunately that has not been the case and we have struggled for results ever since.”

Harps have lost eight in the league since that draw with St Patrick’s Athletic. The only bright spot was their 1-0 EA Sports Cup win over Sligo Rovers.

“We’ve been very unfortunate with the injuries but we cannot use that as an excuse. In fairness, I cannot fault the players that have been available to us for their effort and commitment.

“We’ve put in a number of good performance and just haven’t got the breaks. The odd referee call here and there and the odd break of the ball.

“It is getting more difficult with every defeat but the boys morale is amazingly good considering the run of results.

“We are just going to have to get a win or it will soon become a lost cause.”

Harps host St Patrick’s Athletic on Monday night in Finn Park in the second of four games in ten days. This game has a kick-off time of 5pm, brought forward from 8 pm.

“It is another tough one. But they are all tough for us and it is just a case of going out and getting a performance and if we do that we might get something out of the game.”