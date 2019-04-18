Busy weekend on club league front in Donegal

It will be a busy weekend in the Donegal All-County leagues this weekend with a double round of fixtures on Good Friday and Easter Sunday.

By Sunday evening, the early pattern will have emerged in the top divisions, and even before then it looks like the usual suspects will be vying for the title in the Brian McCormick Sports and Leisure Division One.

All of the sides will be hoping to have their county players available but with many picking up knocks over the first couple of games, it won't be a huge surprise if some of them sit out one of the games at least.

Kilcar and St Eunans have won their opening two games and both will face at least one good test this weekend. Kilcar host Naomh Conaill in Towney on Friday evening while St Eunans travel to Glenties to play Naomh Conaill on Sunday afternoon.

They are the two standout games. Holders Gaoth Dobhair have Cloughaneely at home and Milford away and will likely have six points on the board come Sunday evening.

At the other end the two promoted teams Bundoran and MacCumhaill meet on Good Friday in Gaelic Park, Bundoran and those games are just as important. They may not be in contention for the title, but it will be those games that will decide their fate of holding on to their division one status.

The most competitive league would seem to be in the Marley Travel Division Two where Killybegs and Glenfin have set the early pace, winning both their games. Killybegs travel to neighbours Naomh Columba on Friday and host Termon in Fintra on Sunday and on current form they will be expected to remain unbeaten.

Glenfin will be expected to defeat Four Masters in Tirconaill Park on Friday evening but will be given a good test at home on Sunday when they entertain Dungloe.

St Nauls travel to Ballyshannon on Good Friday and that should be a close affair, while they host Naomh Columba on Sunday

There are also double rounds of fixtures in Division Three and Division Four.