Donegal and Galway Ladies in battle for league final place

Donegal are chasing a place in the Lidl League Division One final when they go head to head with Galway in Glennon Pearse Park, Longford, on Saturday. (Throw-in 2.15 pm)

It is the second meeting of the counties in a matter of weeks. Galway claimed the points when they met in the final round of games in the league.

The game was of little consequence as both teams had already qualified for the knockout stages of the league.

Galway won the game, played in Corofin, on a 2-13 to 0-10 scoreline against a Donegal who were without a number of key players.

Tracey and Roisin Leonard were the top scorers for Galway with a goal and three points each while team captain Karen Guthrie, who has been Donegal’s leading scorer in the league campaign, posted seven of her team's ten points.

Donegal lined out in Corofin without All-Star Teresa Doherty, unavailable; Katy Herron, Ciara Grant and Gelaldine McLaughlin, all injured. .

Galway, the Connacht champions, who are managed by Highland Radio director Tim Rabbitte, were close to full strength.

That defeat was only Donegal’s second of the campaign. They had suffered their first defeat in their previous outing down in Pairc Ui Rinn, Cork.

But that was only after wins over All-Ireland champions, Dublin in Croke Park, Mayo, Monaghan and Westmeath.

“We are delighted to have made it made it to the semi-final. It was not something we thought much about at the start of the year,” said team captain Karen Guthrie.

“All we were thinking about at the start of the campaign was retaining our Division status and we felt with the changes to the squad and with so many young players coming into the team we felt that was going to be a huge challenge.

“But we have come through the league pretty well and we won five of our seven games. There were a lot of places to fill and a lot of big boots to fill but the young girls have come and have done really well.

“We were disappointed to lose to Cork and Galway because we want to win every game we play. But we were short a number of the more experienced players for those games.”

Donegal lost sharpshooter Geraldine McLaughlin with a broken bone in her hand at training the week before the Cork game and she missed the games since.

“We travelled very light to Galway and as well as Geraldine we were also without Katy Herron and Ciara Grant, both injured, and Teresa Doherty was unable to travel. The injuries were all genuine and we weren’t playing any games.

“We genuinely went out to win the game in Galway but they scored 2-1 in purple patch before half-time and we were unable to claw them back in the second half. But no way were Galway a nine point better team than Donegal on the day.

“Galway are a good side. They are one of the top four or five teams in the country and have a lot of quality players throughout the team and they have a number of very pacy forwards that we will want to keep a close eye on.”

Donegal have had two good weeks’ preparation behind them and on the injury front there is good news around Geraldine McLaughlin.

“Geraldine is back training with us and she worked hard on her own when she wasn't able to train with us and maintained her general fitness and she is now going well in training and very close to being ready.

“I expect if she is not in the team she will play some part at some stage which is a big boost because Geraldine is a very important to the team though her role has changed a lot this year.

“She has worked on the defensive side of the game and is a great inspiration to the younger players on the field. It is brilliant to have her back.”

Teresa Doherty, who was unavailable for the trip to Galway, is set to return this week. But the picture is a little less clear on Katy Herron and Ciara Grant.

“Katy and Ciara are training away but it is touch and go if they will be ready for Saturday’s game.”

Donegal are managed by Maxi Curran who has taken on the role on his own after Damian Devaney, who was joint manager last season, stepped down at the end of the season.

Donegal trained on Tuesday night before wrapping up their preparation with another run out tonight (Thursday).