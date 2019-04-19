MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: No uniformity over club player problems

Last week I mentioned that something has to give between the county game and the club game if the GAA are going to prosper in the years ahead. The welfare of the players who play both has to be taken into consideration in any new plan or proposal that comes to the fore. At the same time the club game has to be protected but the whole of April for the clubs is not working.

Some counties have decided to play championship games in April, others have just decided to play league games and will continue to play them out without the county players when they are back playing and training with their county teams.

For those that played either hurling or football championship matches they will now have to wait until August or September before they go to the next stage of their championship, while the counties who decided just to play league games will not play any championship until again late August or September; the reason being most counties now time their championship to coincide with their provincial club championships.

Thus even if their county team is done and dusted in June or July they still don’t play club championship until late in the year.

For many club players and those who look after club teams it means they are training from January to at least October, ten months of training, maybe three times a week, the guts of a 120 training sessions. For most clubs in Donegal they will play between 20 to 24 games, that’s nearly ten training sessions for every game, crazy stuff.

Plus they are expected to play their most important competitions at the worst time of the year; most of today’s players are students and they are back to school in September. They have to come home every weekend, either their parents or their club has to pick up the bill; the long summer evenings are long gone and the cold, wet days are in full flow; training is beginning to slag and then they have to play at the back end of the year just because the county game takes the whole summer to play a few games.

The national league is run off in ten weeks. If you get to a league final it’s eight games in ten weeks. If the Ulster champions go on to win the All-Ireland they will play eight games; if they are in the preliminary round they will have played nine games; for those in Connacht or Munster, it will be one or two less; for Leinster it will be one more. So with the football championship getting underway on May - and the All Ireland final fixed for the September 1 it will take 18 weeks, more than one third of the year; herein lies a great deal of the problem.

Provincial titles, going in to Super 8s to All-Ireland semi-finals and final is taking far too long. A few weeks back I discussed the problem of clubs having issues about the length it takes for the championship to be played, but we have to remember the All-Ireland football and hurling championships are the money games; this is where the money is generated that the GAA give to county boards and clubs to develop their grounds, put in the most modern of gyms and training facilities comes from. So would the funding and the amount of money handed out be curtailed by a shorter championship? Would sponsors or television companies reconsider the amounts of money they pay to show our games if clubs wanted the championships finished by say the August bank holiday?

Much has to be considered if both club and county players are to be accommodated, but there has to be fairness. It’s easy to sell the county game to players; the opportunity to play for your county, play at the highest level, having the opportunity to play in front of the television cameras and tens of thousands of supporters and, of course, the chance of getting a bit of silverware and if your lucky enough maybe getting to walk out in Croke Park in front of a packed house and get your hands on the Liam McCarthay or Sam Maguire.

When you get the fixture list for these games they don’t change. As a county player, you are well looked after. It’s a different story for clubs to encourage their players to stay around for the summer and train week after week without knowing if they have a game at the weekend or not. There are not loads of gear or free football boots arriving at club training; for most teams if they want gear they have to fund-raise and if they want boots they have to buy them.

The Club Players’ Association have been on the go now nearly three years; they are struggling to get their views heard and force changes to the advantage of the club player. The introduction of the Super 8s last year has not helped the situation, and while we were told to give it a chance, most everyone knew it was just the usual spin.

People should also take into consideration that underage football and hurling is affected in the same way with many championships not finished until the end of the year. Parents, coaches and children have to be prepared to commit for the entire year and fixtures are not set in stone, thus many children and young adults are choosing other sports that have definite fixture programme as a better option.

County boards get blamed a lot for the problems, but it’s not all their fault. Clubs have to decide what’s best for the whole club and be prepared to play without county players; it has to be about participation, development and a long term view, not just about winning the next game but if we are to believe the slogan that greets you when you log on to the official GAA website “where we all belong” it’s time we stopped talking about the problems and started solving them.