Mark English completes good week with sixth National Indoor 800m title

Letterkenny athlete Mark English was on the podium again at the weekend, this time after claiming the National Indoor 800 metre title at the National Indoor Championships in Abbotstown, Dublin.

It was a sixth national indoor title for the UCD medical student after winning Sunday’s final in an impressive time of 1:51.77 with 0.14 of a second to spare over Zak Curran, Dundrum AC, South Dublin.

Mark, who won the first indoor back in 2011, was comfortable and controlled race. He was in second place at 400 metre before kicking on in the closing stages to easily take the title.

This was a second first place for English in less than a week. He also won the 800 metre race at the Athlone International Race on Wednesday night.

The wins set him up nicely for the European Indoor Championship, in Glasgow, the weekend after next.

“My form is good and that win is ideal preparation for the European Championships in Glasgow in two weeks time,” said English afterwards.

It was a good championship all round for Donegal based athletes. Sommer Lecky was also on top of the podium. The Finn Valley AC athlete claimed the gold medal in the high jump with a new championship record of 1.86 metres.

And there were silver medals at the championship for Lauren Callaghan of Finn Valley AC in the Triple Jump and Brendan Boyce, Finn Valley, in the 5k walk.

Geraldine Stewart, Tir Chonaill AC claimed a bronze medal in the Shot Putt

Stewart’s club colleague Kelly McGrory finished outside the medals in a very competitive 1,500 metres. The Dublin City University student finished in fifth place.