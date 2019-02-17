Top three all record wins in Donegal League Brian McCormick Premier Division

The top of the Premier Division table stays the same after the top three recorded victories today. Castlefin had to work to overcome Cappry Rovers; Milford overcame Glenea while Kilmacrennan Celtic had too much for Killybegs in Emerald Park.

In Division One Bonagee United look odds on to take the title after they won again and Cranford dropped points.

Glenree, Whitestrand and Kerrykeel recorded big wins in Division Two.

REPORTS

Brian Mc Cormick Sports Premier Division

Castlefin Celtic 2

Cappry Rovers 1

Castlefin earned a hard-fought home victory over Cappry Rovers at Park View. In a tight affair throughout the game had few clear-cut chances. In the opening exchanges both sides failed to create many openings with Paddy Mc Nulty and Raymond Foy battling it out in midfield.

In the 30th minute Castlefin broke the deadlock when Corrie Lee Bogan played through JP Malley who finished well. In the second period the visitors were the better side for the early part of the half and were rewarded when Aaron Kelly broke through and saw his effort well saved by Christopher O’ Donnell but the resulting rebound caused a goalmouth scramble which resulted in a penalty. Kelly stepped up to slot home. Kelly had another opportunity but his shot went narrowly past the post.

Castlefin regained their lead with 10 minutes remaining when an Emmett White cross was met by Malley who’s bullet header powered past the keeper. Best for Castlefin: JP Malley. Best for Cappry: Aaron Kelly



St. Catherines 0

Kilmacrennan Celtic 3

The visitors started as hot favourites for this encounter at Emerald Park. This proved accurate and on 17 minutes they went in front when Aidan Sweeney latched onto a defence splitting pass and slotted calmly past the Saints’ keeper.

The home team were constantly under pressure from the Kilmacrennan attack and on 35 minutes the home keeper, in a desperate attempt to clear his lines, smashed the ball against his full back for an own goal.

A young St Catherine’s team fought bravely but rarely troubled the Kilmacrennan goal. On 82 minutes, they sealed their victory with a low shot from Semi Friel.

David McGuinness was good for the Saints and Enda Mc Cormick impressed for the visitors in the middle of the field.

Temple Domestic Appliances Division One

Ballybofey United 0

Cranford United 0

When these two met at Cranford Park earlier this season it ended all square. At the Finn valley Complex on Sunday afternoon it was a case of more of the same. The point, however, will be of more benefit to Cranford as it keeps them three ahead of Ballybofey with a game in hand over the Finnsiders.

With Bonagee winning again it looks as if the Temple Domestic Appliances Division One Title is destined for Dry Arch Park.

Cranford remain their main challengers in terms of points at present but further down the table both Lifford Celtic and Convoy Arsenal have two games in hand over the Cranford men. For Ballybofey it looks as if their best bet for silverware this season will be the Brian Mc Cormick Cup. While winning the League’s Blue Riband would be a great feat it would take a mammoth effort from Brian Lafferty’s men.

Bonagee United 3

Lagan Harps 0

Three first half goals were enough to earn league leaders Bonagee the points in windy conditions. With the wind at their backs Bonagee started strongly. They opened the scoring on three minutes when Lee McMonagle drove a clearance from a corner in through a crowded goalmouth. Lagan almost responded when a Kevin Kelly corner was headed just wide at the back post by Ciaran Quinn. Bonagee went two nil up when Aidan Mc Laughlin headed home a corner at the back post.

They made it 3-0 when Lee Mc Monagle scrambled home a loose ball in the area. Backed by the wind Lagan came more into it in the second half. They went close when a long-range effort from Conor Temple hit the crossbar.

Bonagee stayed on top with Eamonn Cannon and Glen Gallagher controlling midfield. Jason Quinn pulled off a couple of good saves when Bonagee got through. Josh Hay then forced John Carr into a smart save at the near post. The nearest Lagan came was when Kennedy Boachie Ansah had a shot blocked on the line by Taylor Russell. For Lagan Ronan Gibson, Paul Rodgers and Darragh Rodgers were best. For Bonagee Eamonn Cannon, Lee Mc Monagle and Noel O'Donnell were best.

Referee: Conor Mc Laughlin

Donegal Physiotherapy & performance Centre Division Two

Glenree United 5

Dunkineely Celtic 0

The match was played in sunny conditions with a strong breeze in Glenree Park where the supporters came out in their numbers to cheer on the team. The opening goal didn’t take long to arrive when Luke Mc Carry took on his man to burst past and then he beat the outrushing keeper who pulled him down to concede a penalty kick.

Eoghan Kelly stepped up confidently to hit the bottom corner to give his side an early lead in the 5th minute. The breeze was at Glenree's back so Dunkineely were finding it difficult to get out of their own half. Oisin Boyce put his side further ahead when John Mc Fadden picked him out at the near post in the 19th minute. Glenree conceded a few needless free-kicks in dangerous areas around their penalty area which did offer Dunkineely a few scoring chances but the defence held strong and dealt with each one commandingly.

The home side had a lot of efforts on the away side’s goal but just couldn’t covert with Gary Mc Clafferty and John McFadden having the mostly notable efforts. John Mc Fadden then scored the final goal of the first half after a drop ball turned into a great attacking position for the Glenree men who capitalised on it when Mc Fadden cut inside the left-back to curl his effort into the bottom corner from 18 yards in the 38th minute.

Glenree in the second half played some great football at times and managed the breezy conditions extremely well with Oran Blaney, Gary Mc Clafferty, Kyle Mc Garvey and Naoise Cullen orchestrating the play from the defence. Luke Mc Carry had a few attempts on goal and he finally got on the scoresheet when he broke free of his marker and Eric Roberts sent him through.

Dunkineely’s best chance of the game came in the 78th minute when a corner was swung in for young Gary Murrin who broke loose from the pack to head his effort off the crossbar to Glenree’s relief. Eric Roberts collected the clearance to duly take on the defenders who couldn’t match him for pace and he blasted his shot past the goalie and finish the game off. It was a strong team display from Glenree all over the pitch but Kyle Mc Garvey, Gary Mc Clafferty and Eric Roberts stood out.

Team effort from Dunkineely Celtic.

Referee: Frank Duff



Whitestrand United 4

Curragh Athletic 1

Whitestrand United took on Curragh Athletic at Mc Garvey Park in the latest round of the Division Two season. The game started evenly but Whitestrand took an early lead when Ryan Mc Cleary’s cross come shot ended up in the net. The second goal game when Whitestrand United’s James Kerr broke free and calmly slotted into the bottom corner. Curragh had their chances but found themselves 2-0 down. They pulled one back when Callum Gordon scored and it was 2-1 at half-time.

Whitestrand scored a third when Kevin Loughrey broke free and James Kerr finished his cross. Curragh were then reduced to ten men when their centre half was sent off for a second yellow card. The final goal of the game came when Sean Kerr broke the offside trap and chipped the keeper to score.