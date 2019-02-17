Letterkenny Rovers maintain challenge after away win against Fanad United

Four Lanterns Ulster Senior League

Fanad United 1

Letterkenny Rovers 2

Christy Connaghan stepped up with the winner, seven minutes from the end, as Letterkenny Rovers, maintained their challenge at the top of the Four Lanterns Ulster Senior League.

Rovers remain three points adrift of leaders Cockhill, who were given a walkover 3-0 win from their game against Swilly Rovers.

Rovers took the lead in the first half when a Fanad defender put through his own goal from a Lee Toland free kick.

Six minutes into the second half, Ryan McFadden drew Fanad level when he nodded home.

However, Rovers struck the winner when Connaghan pounced after Joel Gorman drilled against a post.

Bonagee United 2

Finn Harps Reserves 2

A youthful Harps side visited Dry Arch Park on Friday night and shared the points in a game that could have gone either way.

Bonagee United boss Jason Gibson will feel annoyed at his sides inability to convert three goal-scoring chances early in the second half, which should have seen them take all three points.

The first opportunity fell the way of the visitors. Gabriel Aduaka, who was lively throughout the game, broke free down the left side and his cross into the danger area fell to Ronan Gallagher whose effort was denied by excellent goalkeeping by Eugene Ferry.

Aduaka himself forced Ferry into another save in the 17th minute following a Corey McBride through ball, this time Ferry pushing a 20 yard effort around the post.

In the 28th minute, it was the turn of Darren McElwaine to test Ferry, when his header from a corner was tipped over by the Bonagee keeper.

Bonagee’s best chance of the first period came in the 43rd minute, when a cross from Darren McMonagle just evaded Sean Hume at the back post, when he had an open goal at his mercy.

The hosts took the lead in the 53rd minute and it was a goal of real quality. Dean Larkin, well marshalled by two opponents, managed to feed Michael Doherty, whose delicate chip over Boyle in the Harps goal found its way to the back of the net. Further chances to increase their advantage fell to Garbhan Grant, but both his attempts were well saved by Boyle.

Harps restored parity in the 73 minutes when Ronan Gallagher rose above everyone to meet a McBride corner, and placed the ball into the top corner.

The visitors took the lead five minutes later, again a set piece causing confusion in the box, and lineman Marty McGarrigle adjudged that Daragh Ellison’s effort had just managed to get the over the line.

In the 87th minute, Bonagee got the equaliser that they deserved. Dean Larkin was brought down about 20 yards from goal, and up stepped Darren McFadden to place the ball to Boyle’s right with the help of a deflection.

An entertaining, end-to-end game, one that drew a round of applause from the stand at the final whistle, with both managers wondering how they did not take all three points.

Bonagee United: Eugene Ferry, Mark Harkin, Gareth Breslin, Sean Hume, Tommy McMonagle, Michael Funston, Darren McMonagle, Ryan Rainey, Garbhan Grant, Dean larkin and Michael Doherty. Subs used: Darren McFadden, Chris Breen, Chris Flanagan, Emmet Friel, Peter Carr

Finn Harps Reserves: Joe Boyle, Lee McLaughlin, Daragh Ellison, Keelin McGill, Keenan Diver, Steven Doherty, Ronan Gallagher, Darren McElwaine, Gabriel Aduaka, Corey McBride, Pat Loughrey.

4 Lanterns USL P W D L F A GD Pts

Cockhill Celtic 12 10 1 1 33 7 26 31 *

Letterkenny Rovers 12 9 1 2 28 12 16 28

Bonagee United 11 6 2 3 33 16 17 20

Derry City Reserves 11 5 1 5 13 16 -3 16

Fanad United 13 4 0 9 23 40 -18 12

Finn Harps Reserves 12 3 2 7 23 34 -11 11

Swilly Rovers 11 0 1 10 5 34 -29 1 *

* Cockhill Celtic awarded 3-0 win after Swilly Rovers failed to field



RESULTS

Four Lanterns Ulster Senior League



Friday

Bonagee United 2 Finn Harps Reserves 2



Sunday

Fanad United 1 Letterkenny Rovers 2



FIXTURES

Saturday, February 23, 7.45pm

Donegal News Ulster Senior League Cup semi-final

Bonagee United v Letterkenny Rovers



Sunday, February 24, 2pm

Donegal News Ulster Senior League Cup semi-final

Cockhill Celtic v Fanad United



Four Lanterns Ulster Senior League

Derry City Reserves v Swilly Rovers