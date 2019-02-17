We just didn't get to the level necessary - Gaoth Dobhair's Eamon McGee

Despite the disappointment of defeat, Eamon McGee was forthright and candid as he fielded questions in the tunnel of Pairc Sheain Mhic Diarmada, Carrick-on-Shannon.

He was being consoled by friends and Gaoth Dobhair supporters, but his initial reaction was that his side just didn't perform to the heights needed to overcome Corofin.

“Disappointing yes and that is always the way when you don’t get to the level that you need, when you play, and you give it your all.

“But we just did not get to the level that we know we can play at.

“We can look at different reasons why we did not get there and that’s just what is so disappointing about the whole thing.”

When put to him that the goals that the Connacht side got before half-time made it a difficult task for Gaoth Dobhair, he said: “Yes they did get two goals and once that happens against Corofin, you are up against it.

“And we came to within two points of them towards the end and I thought we could have pushed on, but we just made the wrong decisions," said McGee.

However, the former county footballer hopes that the experience will stand to Gaoth Dobhair going forward.

“But hopefully they boys will learn from it and we will come back even stronger next year.”

He was reminded that sometimes inches can make the difference in close games and a few of his passes to Kevin Cassidy almost created openings he says: “Yes and that is something we have never done before to work the ball in.

“Time moves on for all of us, but there is no reason why those young lads will not have a very good future as they have just so much talent and belief to become a dominant force in Ulster.

“That is the tradition we want to leave behind.

“Gaoth Dobhair and Donegal teams want to be competing at this level and want to be pushing on at this level.”

And the elegant defender paid tribute to Corofin saying he wasn't surprised by their physicality and talent. "They have been about for a long time and you have to be physically conditioned to a certain level and that is what Corofin bring along with great football ability which is why they are such great champions.”

He is happy, however, that Gaoth Dobhair have had a good season and have represented the county well. “Yes for Gaoth Dobhair teams that come after us but also for Donegal teams and to help Donegal as a rising tide lifts all boats.

“We will go back to the Donegal club championship this year and we are not guaranteed that we will win it and that can only be good for Donegal football”.

And they will have commanding centre-back Kieran Gillespie back to boost their challenge.

“Yes Kieran will be a good help and us older lads will be a bit slower but there is a great squad of young lads coming up.

“It is a learning curve," said McGee.