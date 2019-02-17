Raphoe Ladies continue their great form hitting six goals once more

Ulster Senior Hockey League 1

Raphoe 6

Armagh 1

The Raphoe Ladies side on Saturday last took on the strong, young side of Armagh. Whilst Raphoe sit top of the league table with a game in hand and Armagh sitting second bottom of the league, Armagh came out knowing that a big game was on the horizon.

Raphoe started the game strong with many shots on goal with the experienced Wendy Patterson closely missing two goals in the opening 10 minutes. But she came to glory when she found Lisa Patterson sitting back-post and she fired it into the back of the net giving Raphoe the lead.

Raphoe dominated the half, within the next 10 minutes, following a precise pass from Sarah Mc Erlean, to find the young Rebecca Wauchope to put the ball past the Armagh goalkeeper and into the back of the goal.

Armagh still battling through trying to break down the strong, attacking waves of Raphoe. Eventually the third goal came from a long corner being awarded to the raphoe side. Intricate passing from Jasmine Tinney and Rebecca Wauchope found the two school girls weaving past defenders to find Leanne Patterson and allowing her to bring the goal home, the first goal of the game for the skilful attacker.

The half ended 3-0 to Raphoe, having performed well during the first half.

The 4th goal came from a short corner awarded to the raphoe side, with the ball coming out to Sabrina Barnett on the right hand side and played straight across to Wendy Patterson on the left. This time Patterson made no mistake to put the ball in the goal and bring further glory to her team.

In a short time after the 4th , the 5th goal had been created from again a lovely switching of play around the back from the Raphoe side. With Sabrina Barnett the centre half sprinting up though the middle, receiving the ball and finding Leanne Patterson outside the goal area, then finding Wendy Patterson standing ready to get her second goal of the game.

Armagh had picked up their game and were putting pressure on the raphoe side. A hiccup in the defence at the top of the ‘D' seen an eager forward of Armagh swoop in and take the ball and get the goal. Raising the spirits of her team.

Raphoe came out of their slight loss of composure after the goal and to finish the game on a high. The journey of the ball to the net, began deep in the Raphoe’s half with the defenders. The ball was slipped to Arylene Kilpatrick on the right, she slipped it inside to Jasmine Tinney who found a hole for Leanne Patterson to do her magic. And so she did, weaving her way through the half into the circle took the reverse shot...GOAL!!

Raphoe were happy with the win and are ready to take on the last seven games of the season with the same style.

RAPHOE: Heather Humphrey, Arlyne Kilpatrick, Victoria Wray, Sabrina Barnett, Janice Nelson, Zara Tinney, Lyndsey Tinney, Wendy Patterson, Lisa Patterson, Lisa Smyth, Katy Love, Leanne Patterson, Jasmine Tinney, Sarah McErlean, Julie Wilson and Rebecca Wauchope