Raphoe Hockey get big win against Harlequins to boost chances of staying in top flight

Raphoe travelled to Harlequins knowing that a win would secure them Premier League status for another season.



Harlequins 0

Raphoe 2



The game didn't start well for Raphoe as George Patterson saw yellow in the first few minutes for a professional foul on a Harlequins player.

The game was played at 100mph as both teams were looking for the win for survival. Harlequins had the first opportunity from a short corner routine but Rankin in the Raphoe goal made a great save with his stick.

Raphoe's best chances fell to Tommy Orr when his reverse shot was well saved by the keeper. Orr was in again this time on a one on one with the keeper, the keeper stayed on his line forcing Orr to move on to his reverse where the keeper got down well to take the ball of the end of the young strikers stick.

Raphoe finally got on the scoresheet when they won a short corner and Tom Eaton shot from the top of the was saved by the keeper, but the rebound fell to Orr and he attempted to flick it over the keeper but only managed to hit the keepers helmet. The ball fell kindly to John Watt and the veteran player was composed in his finish from a tight angle to give the Raphoe team the lead.

The game was end to end and both teams had chances from open play and short corners.

The second half was a very physical encounter with both teams having players receive cards. Tom Eaton received a yellow for hitting the ball away after the whistle had blown. A few seconds after Keith Meehan received a green when he stoped the Harlequins man in his tracks to prevent a counter on his team, leaving his team down to nine men.

Meehan received his second card after a altercation between both sides' players.

Raphoe got back to full strength again and they got another goal to give them some breathing space. Raphoe had a sideline ball just outside the 23metre line, Jonny Long found James Wilson at the top if the circle, Wilson took his time and slipped the ball to George Patterson who made no mistake and finished into the roof of the net.

Harlequins had most of the possession for the last 10 minutes of the match, but couldn't find a way past Rankin and the Raphoe defence.

Raphoe now travel to Queen's University next week, who sit one point above the Raphoe side.

RAPHOE 1st XI: J. Rankin, T. Eaton, E. Lyttle, K. Meehan, J. Long, T. Orr, A. Crumley, I

McG, G. Patterson, A. Meehan, John Watt, S. Clevery, J. Wilson