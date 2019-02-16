Letterkenny IT come from behind for a dramatic Trench Cup final win over Dundalk IT

Letterkenny IT are celebrating a third Trench Cup success following this afternoon’s final win over Dundalk IT in Mallow.

Letterkenny IT...0-15

Dundalk IT …… 2-7



The side managed by Michael Murphy staged a remarkable recovery in the closing five minutes as they came from three points down to win by two.

Dundalk who led by 1-6 to 0-6 at half missed a glorious chance to go four clear with a little over five minutes to go when Armagh start Rian O'Neill missed a close in free.

Letterkenny then hit the next four points to claim the title.

Michael Langan turned in a man of the match performance and kicked a number of crucial points while John Campbell, Peadar Mogan Darragh Black,Caoimhin Marley and Ryan McMahon were also among the Letterkenny scorers.

Dundalk, who led by 1-6 to 0-6 at half-time, scored an early goal at the start of the second half to open up a six point lead. But they could only manage one more point as Letterkenny dominated the second period.

But despite their dominance the Letterkenny boys were still three behind 0-10 to 2-7 with five minutes on the clock before Armagh starter Rian O'Neill missed a close in free.

Letterkenny took inspiration from this and closed out the game with the closing four points to shade it by one at the finish.

LETTERKENNY IT SCORERS: John Campbell (0-5,5f), Michael Langan (0-4,4f),Darragh Black, Peadar Mogan (0-2) each,Caoimhin Marley, Ryan McMahon 0-1 each.