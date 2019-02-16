Donegal GAA Great Brian McEniff honoured in some style at Gala Dinner in Mount Errigal

The Donegal GAA world honoured their most well-known ambassador, Brian McEniff, with a magnificent night in the Mount Errigal Hotel, on Friday night.

Former teammates, players, friends and family joined Brian and around 400 guests for the night which had GAA President, John Horan, as a special guest.

There were video tributes from a number of well known GAA people who could not be present including Kevin Cassidy, Pete McGrath, Oisin McConville, Paddy Cullen, Joe Kernan, Padraig Joyce and current captain Michael Murphy.

On the night there were many contributions, most of them two minute interviews conducted by Charlie Collins and Oisin Kelly, while Sean Perry did his thing for a very entertaining auction.

Former teammates Pauric McShea, Martin Carney, Seamie Granaghan and Michael McLoone from his St. Joseph's days; Joe Winston with a very colourful slot and Tony Scullion, who thanked Brian for the many great days he enjoyed under him as manager of the Ulster Railway Cup team.

Present for the occasion were a number of the Donegal All-Ireland winning team of 1992 and their were interviews with captain Anthony Molloy, Martin Gavigan and present team manager, Declan Bonner and a very colourful insight from big Neil Gallagher of being introduced to county football by McEniff.

The Bundoran man was giving a standing ovation as he was called to the stage for the final interview and afterwards he was the recipient of a special presentation.

It was one of those nights that could have dragged but it just seemed to fly, such were the contributions and stories and also the professionalism in the way the night was planned.

Brian McEniff's life has been immersed in the GAA and the audience were reminded of this time and time again. At present he is club chairman and U-14 manager.

His list of achievements could fill a book - seven Donegal championships with St. Joseph's and one with Bundoran; three Ulster Club and one All-Ireland club with St. Joseph's; involved in the first five Ulster championships won by Donegal, the first two as player manager and the next three as manager; All-Ireland winner in 1992 and back as an All-Ireland semi-final manager in 2003; 25 years as Ulster Railway Cup manager, winning 13 titles; Ireland Compromise Rules manager . . . the list goes on and on.

The night, sponsored by Total Splicing Solutions Ltd. (Kevin Coughlan), was a fund-raiser for the Donegal Co. Team Training Fund and the fund-raising committee can take a bow.

LISTEN: Brian McEniff talking prior to dinner