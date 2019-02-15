Can Finn Harps beat the odds and survive the drop?

Elsewhere on this page, we’ve tipped Finn Harps for a 9th place finish in the Premier Division this season.

But don’t be surprised if they do better than that.

Harps and UCD are firm favourites for a relegation battle and it’s perfectly understandable why so many pundits and supporters feel that both will struggle to survive this year.

The two clubs are coming up into a Premier Division where the established clubs are awash with quality, experience and most importantly, big budgets.

Add to that the fact that all those sides are full-time professional outfits, and it’s fair to say the odds are stacked against Harps and UCD (although in the Students’ case, they are practically full-time too).

Finn Harps and Derry City will renew rivalries again this season. Picture: Stephen Doherty



Harps will also be playing in a ten-team Premier Division which means 36 games over a long and grueling season. There will be many weeks when Harps will play twice, on a Friday and then again on a Monday. That’s going to be really tough going on a squad of part-time players. Remember these players are facing two long treks each to Waterford and Cork and because of financial restraints, there’s the strong possibility that there will be no overnight stays involved. Harps are away to Cork City on Monday night, April 29. By Tuesday morning, many of the players and their manager will be back at work in their everyday jobs.

But that’s what you’ve got to deal with when you’re back in the big time. And that’s exactly where Harps want to be.

The question is, can they stay there?

Horgan and his assistant Paul Hegarty, have assembled a new-look squad for the new season. It’ll take time for the new players to settle in but a few weeks into the season, we can make our minds up on just how good those signings turn out to be.

John Kavanagh joined on loan from Cork City this week. Just three days out from the start of the season, the feeling is that the defender’s return to Finn Park is a timely boost. He played a huge part in helping Harps to promotion via the play-offs last year and he brings real quality to the table.

Kavanagh set up one of the goals in the play-off final win down in Limerick back in November. Interestingly, of the starting eleven from that night, Ciaran Coll and Paddy McCourt are the only players to have departed the club.

Horgan has managed to hold on to some real quality (Sam Todd and Nathan Boyle both could have gone elsewhere) and he’s added in some decent signings, among them Raffaele Cretaro who Harps fans will be looking forward to seeing in action in the blue and white.

Overall the new season marks a new chapter for many Premier Division clubs. Four clubs - Dundalk, St Pat’s, Derry City and Sligo Rovers - have new managers in place and aside from Dundalk - the three other sides have had a major overhaul of playing personnel.

That could well turn out to be a good thing for Harps. Is there a chance perhaps that Derry or Sligo might take a while to get going? With so many new signings in place, could that prove a problem? Is there a chance that a so-called big club could find themselves embroiled in a battle at the bottom along with Harps and UCD?

If that was to happen, one feels Horgan and Harps would relish the challenge.

PREMIER DIVISION CLUBS - THE LOWDOWN

Bohemians

Manager: Keith Long

Position last season: 6th



Beaten FAI Cup semi-finalists last season, Bohs will be looking to kick-on in 2019.

Mind you, they’ve lost a couple of big names in goalkeeper Shane Supple (retired because of injury) and central defender Dan Casey (moved to Cork City).

On the positive side, Bohs boss Keith Long looks to have made some decent signings with goalkeeper Niall Corbett coming from Waterford and Meath man James Finnerty returning from England after spells with Aston Villa and Rochdale. Michael Barker (St Pat’s) and Daniel Mandriou (Brighton U-23s) are also among the new additions.

It’s very much a new-look side at Dalymount - how early they can click might well set the tone for their season.

Prediction: 6th



Cork City

Manager: John Caulfield

Position last season: 2nd

Despite their best efforts, Cork City failed to deny Dundalk in the race for Premier league honours last season, eventually finishing ten points behind the winners.

So John Caulfield and Cork have rung the changes on Leeside ahead of the new campaign. No less than nine players have departed Turners Cross with Johnny Dunleavy and Barry McNamee among them. Kieran Sadlier’s move to Doncaster Rovers will be sorely felt while the highly rated Jimmy Keohane has also moved to England, signing for Rochdale.

Of the players coming in, Kevin O’Connor’s return on loan from Preston is a good addition while talented centre back Dan Casey has signed from Bohs.

Prediction: 3rd

Derry City

Manager: Declan Devine

Position last season: 8th

After showing some early promises last year, Derry’s season went from bad to worse and they ended third from bottom with 20 defeats in their 36 games.

Declan Devine took over from Kenny Shiels back in November with former Harps man Paddy McCourt among his backroom team. Devine has been extremely busy in the transfer market, making a host of new signings, including Ciaran Coll from Finn Harps and Barry McNamee who has returned from Cork.

The feeling is that this new look City side might take a little time to blend and settle in. But on their pre-season form alone, City look a decent outfit and in the highly-rated 18-year-old David Parkhouse (signed from Sheffield United), they have a player to watch out for this season.

Prediction: 7th

Dundalk

Head coach: Vinny Perth

Position last season: Champions

There’s a changing of the guard too at Oriel Park with Vinny Perth (along with John Gill)taking over from the departed Stephen Kenny.

Midfielder Stephen O’Donnell’s retirement will be sorely felt while Dylan Connolly has left to join AFC Wimbledon. Of the players coming in, Daniel Kelly (Bohs) and Jordan Flores (Wigan Athletic) look two very good additions.

Dundalk will have big ambitions this year both domestically and in Europe. And they’ll no doubt be out to prove that life can go on without Stephen Kenny. In fairness, they do have enough quality at the club to have another good season and in Chris Shields, Michael Duffy and Patrick Hoban, they have three of the most consistent performers in the league. It’ll be interesting to see how Georgie Kelly gets on this year, following his move to Oriel Park from UCD last term.

Prediction: 1st

Finn Harps

Manager: Ollie Horgan

Position last year: 2nd in First Division, promoted

Ollie Horgan and Paul Hegarty have been busy in the transfer market with several new faces on board for the new season including Daniel O’Reilly, Raffaele Cretaro, Colm Deasy and Sam Verdon.

One wonders however, if Horgan’s best bit of business might have been keeping Sam Todd at the club. The Carndonagh man was reported to be a target of several clubs, including Derry City. Add to that the decision of Nathan Boyle to stick around might also prove key.

On top of that, Horgan can also call upon a number of talented young players who are striving to make the breakthrough with the first team including Michael Gallagher and Daragh Ellison.

Harps have a difficult start with games against Bohs, Dundalk and St. Pat’s in their opening three games. They’ll make life difficult for any team that visits Finn Park and a good run of results at home could be vital if they are to avoid a quick return to the First Division.

Prediction: 9th

St Patrick’s Athletic

Manager: Harry Kenny

Position last year: 5th

New manager Harry Kenny has challenged his new-look side to take on the might of Dundalk and Cork City and make a real push for league honours this season.

Kenny has assembled a decent squad with a number of high profile signings including Gary Shaw and Brandon Miele from Shamrock Rovers and the talented Mikey Drennan from Sligo Rovers.

Cian Coleman has joined from relegated Limerick and former Bohs and Dundalk midfielder Georgie Poynton has also signed.

The Inchicore outfit look like the mean business and some pundits are predicting a good season for them this year. They could well be right.

Prediction: 2nd

Shamrock Rovers

Manager: Stephen Bradley

Position last season: 3rd

Rovers might have finished in third spot last season, but it’s worth remembering they were a full 25 points behind league winners Dundalk at the finish.

Given their resources and proud history, that’s simply not good enough for a club like Shamrock Rovers and Stephen Bradley will be under serious pressure to deliver the goods this year. A good start will be vital.

Bradley has kept faith with a number of players from last year’s squad - and he’s added in two big name additions in Aaron McEneff from Derry City and former Irish youth international Jack Byrne from Kilmarnock. Supporters in the north west will know all about McEneff’s talents while Byrne could well prove to be brilliant bit of business. The former Manchester City man turned down several offers from clubs in England to sign for Rovers.

Prediction: 4th

Sligo Rovers

Manager: Liam Buckley

Position last season: 7th

Sligo are one of several clubs in the top division with a new manager on board for the new season. Liam Buckley lacks for little when it comes to experience and know-how. His new additions include Ballybofey’s Johnny Dunleavy, who has signed from Cork City.

Dunleavy is perhaps the best known of Buckley’s many new signings. Former Glentoran and Linfield man Daryl Fordyce has signed after a spell playing in Canada. Brendan Ogbu, a Nigerian striker, has also joined the club along with Bermuda international Dante Leverock and former Stoke City U-23 player Lewis Banks who plays in defence.

It’s been a difficult few seasons for Sligo where managerial changes have done little to address their struggles in the Premier Division. Can Buckley deliver a bit of stability and a decent season which is long overdue? Time will tell.

Prediction: 8th

UCD

Manager: Collie O’Neill

Position last season: First Division champions

Most pundits are predicting a swift return to the First Division for either UCD or Finn Harps - the two clubs promoted from the First Division.

UCD went up as champions, but will they have enough strength and experience to survive a 36-game season? They were beaten in the semi-final of the Collingwood Cup by UCC the other week. It was a competition they won last year and manager Collie O’Neill suggested that was the perfect boost for them to kick-on and enjoy a fine season in the League of Ireland.

There’s no doubting the quality within the ranks - Neil Farrugia, Liam Scales and Conor Kearns are three exceptional talents who will catch the eye again this year. Ireland underage international Richie O'Farrell has joined on a sports scholarship from St Patrick's Athletic.

Prediction: 10th

Waterford United

Manager: Alan Reynolds

Position last season: 4th

There’s plenty to look forward to at the RSC this season and the reward for finishing 4th in 2018 is European football this campaign.

With that in mind, it was no surprise to see Alan Reynolds add a couple of experienced players to his panel, among them Damien Delaney who has decided to put retirement on hold by signing from Cork City.

Former Bray Wanderers defender Kevin Lynch is also among the new faces as is Shane Duggan, a player Harps fans will know all too well from his performances in midfield for Limerick FC in last season’s play-offs.

Like Harps, Waterford are never easy to beat at home and they can look forward to another decent season after doing so well in their first season back in the top flight last year.

Prediction: 5th