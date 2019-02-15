Gaoth Dobhair one step from Croke Park

Gaoth Dobhair will be making another step upwards when they take on reigning club champions Corofin in the All-Ireland semi-final in Carrick-on-Shannon on Saturday next (1.30 pm).

Having taken the Ulster scalp for the first time, they face a side who have three All-Ireland titles; nine Connacht titles and 20 Galway titles. Already this year the Galway kingpins have notched 4-22 and 2-10 in their two Connacht games against Clanna Gael (Roscommon) and Ballintubber (Mayo) respectively.

They have a current All-Star in corner-forward Ian Burke while veteran full-back Kieran Fitzgerald also holds an All-Star award.

But then Gaoth Dobhair have a sprinkling of All-Stars also with Neil McGee having three and Kevin Cassidy with two. The direct clash between Cassidy and Fitzgerald could have a major bearing on the outcome of this game.

Gaoth Dobhair will have to be at their best to overcome a team that have played in eight All-Ireland club finals. Many feel they will need to get at least one goal, but they are well capable of that.

The Donegal champions are into new territory and that along with the 10-week break from their Ulster final win over Scotstown doesn't help. However, it is 11 weeks since Corofin won the Connacht title, so this may be the best time to play them.

If Gaoth Dobhair can repeat the goalscoring feat which they achieved against Crossmaglen Rangers allied to the fighting spirit they showed to see off Scotstown in the Ulster final then they have a real chance.

Wouldn't it be great to have the Donegal champions in Croke Park on St Patricks Day.