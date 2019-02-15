DONEGAL GOLF NEWS: All the news from Golf Clubs around the county

Portsalon Ladies

There were not enough entries in the Sunday Members' Competition 10th February to make it viable. Well done however to the ladies who braved the rather horrible weather conditions.

Considering the very stormy wintery conditions of Wednesday 6th Feb and again on Friday 8th we were delighted to have had a good break from the strong winds and rains for most part of our Winter Links Competition on Thursday 7th. Indeed we were blessed with some lovely sunshine and a mainly dry day. There was a fairly good turnout and as usual some very good scores.

Portsalon Ladies’ Winter Links - Thursday 7th February: Winner: Katrina Rainey (34) Letterkenny 38pts; Runner-up: Roseanne Logue (16) 37pts; Third: Claire Ferry (16) 36pts. First Nine: Eileen Reilly (16) 18pts. Second Nine: Kit Boyce (21) Rosapenna 21pts. Twos: Kathleen McKeague. C.S.S. N/Q

The Ladies Links was followed on Thursday night by a New Golf Rules presentation for the members by the GUI Billy McCaul and the ILGU Roma. There was an excellent turn out from Portsalon members including the club President Betty Boal, Mr Captain Pat O'Neill, Lady Captain Mary Flynn and both vice captain's, Stephen Connolly and Roseanne Logue. There was an interactive presentation by Billy and Roma and some challenging questions from the audience.

The New Rules for 2019 have been implemented by the R&A and the USGA.

The significant overhaul of the rules have been introduced to improve the general pace of play at all levels of the game.

The major changes include: A new dropping procedure when taking relief; Measuring the distance when taking relief; Alternative to stroke and distance for lost ball or out of bounds ball; Removal of penalty for a double hit ball.

The rules on the putting green have also been relaxed, including no penalty if a ball played from the putting green hits an unattended flagship in the hole.

Also relaxed are the rules for Penalty Areas and bunkers.

Portsalon ladies are encouraged to familiarise themselves with the New Rules which will have significant implications for every player.

Our next Winter Links Competition is as usual on the last Thursday of the month - 28th February. Other important dates to keep in mind are as follows:

Sunday 24th March - Members' Main Day - Donegal Shield qualifying.

Thursday 28th March - Winter Links Captain's Day.

Portsalon

Results - Gents Open - Wednesday 6th February: Winner: Donal Callaghan Jnr (11) - 40 pts; Runner-up: Cathal Toland (12) 38 pts; Gross: John G McBride (6) - 31 gross pts

Portsalon Winter Open Series – sponsored by Auto Fast Fit Letterkenny and Michelin Tyres - Saturday 9th February: Winner: Odhran McGowan (12) – 38 pts; Runner-up: Kieran O'Neill (13) – 36 pts BOT; Third: Stuart Nicholl (16) – 36 pts; Gross: Enda Kennedy (0) – 35 gross pts; Visitor: David Forbes (7) – 33 pts. CSS: 72

Sunday 10th February – Gents Members Stableford: Winner: Noel Nicholl (13) – 40 pts BOT; Runner-up: Mark Howard (9) – 40 pts; Gross: Pauric Dunleavy (6) – 31 gross pts

Gaoth Dobhair

Dea Scéal: D’fhógair Joe Mc Hugh, TD, an tAire Oideachais agus Scileanna an tseachtain seo go bhfuil deontas €12,000 ceadaithe aige do Chumann Gailf Ghaoth Dobhair. Tá an t-airgead ceadaithe le cuidiú leis an chumann innealra úr a cheannacht agus leanstan don obair atá ar bun acu ag cuir na Gaeilge chun cinn imeasc na mball agus na gcuairteoirí. Seo an dara deontas a d’fhógair Joe Mc Hugh don Chumann le mí anuas. D’fhógair sé €13,000 don chumann le h-obair a dhéanamh ar an Chlubtheach ar an mhí seo caite. Tá Coiste an Chumainn iontach buíoch don Aire as a thacaíocht. Ba iad Roinn na Gaeltachta a rinne maoiniú ar na deontais faoi Phlean Gníomhaíochta an Rialtais don Ghaeilge a seoladh anuraidh.

Competitions: Last Saturday we had the pleasure of welcoming the Drum Bar Golf Society to the club. We hope they enjoyed their outing on what was a bright and breezy day. We look forward to their return in the future. A reminder to other societies that you will be most welcome anytime. Contact 074 9531140 to make a booking.

Cuireadh comórtas an deireadh seachtaine seo a chuaigh thart ar athló mar gheall ar an droch aimsir. Imreofar comórtas an Leas Cheann Comhairle Pat The Cope Gallagher TD ar dháta atá le socrú.

Seniors: Hugh Mc Bride (20) was the clear winner of the Seniors 16 hole Competition last week with 38 points in what were challenging conditions. Pól Ó Rabhartaigh (15) was second with 35 points. Seán Ó Cléirigh (25) took third prize on a BOT with 30 points. Competitions for the over 55’s continue on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays and they are open to both members and visitors.

Beidh Neil Roarty Plant Hire ag déanamh urraíochta ar chomórtas an deireadh seachtaine seo. Tá súil againn uilig go mbeidh scaifte mór ag imirt maidin Dé Domhnaigh agus iad uilig gealgháireach tar éis cluiche leathcheannais na hÉireann ar an tSatharn. Guíonn achan nduine sa Chumann áth agus rath ar ar mbaill, Odhrán, Chris, Cathal agus James agus foireann iomlán agus lucht bainistíochta fhoireann sinsir Chumann Lúthchleas Gael Ghaoth Dobhair sa chluiche leathcheannais in éadan Chora Finne i gCora Droma Rúisc ag 1.30 Dé Sathairn. Ghaoth Dobhair Abú!

Dunfanaghy

Gents Club Stableford - Sunday 10th February: 1st Gerard McGee (14) B'Bofey 43 pts; 2nd Carlos O'Reilly (12) 41 pts BOT; Gross: Brendan Kelly (8) 26 pts; 3rd Michael G Kelly (12) 41 pts BOT. ​CSS: N/A

Gents Open 4 Ball Better Ball Stableford - Saturday 9th February: 1st Don Sheridan (14) Dunfanaghy, Pat Bonner (15) Portsalon 47 pts; 2nd Andy Murray (12), Nigel Doherty (13) 44 pts BOT. CSS: N/A

Open Single Stableford - Wednesday 6th February: 1st Neil McGinley (13) 38 pts; 2nd Willie Wilkin (17) 34 pts; Gross; Brendan Kelly (8) 27 pts; 3rd Neil Gallagher (21) Falcarragh 34 pts. CSS: N/A

Cloughaneely

Last Sunday's 9 Hole Scramble was won by Seán Ó Gallchóir, Vincent Collum and Gerard Doran on -3 under par. The leading scores in the Last Man Standing are John F. Callaghan, 26pts, Niamh McMullen 24pts, Dermot Hegarty 24pts, Connor McGinley, 23pts, Michael Cannon 22pts and Ollie McGeady 22pts with another update next week.

The Golf Club would like to send our condolences to member PJ McGinley on the recent death of his sister Margaret Ann McGinley.

Ba mhaith leis an Chlub fosta ár gcomhbhrón a dhéanamh le teaghlach Charlie Gallagher ar a bhás ar na mallaibh. Bhí sé mar bhall den chlub ón tús agus bhí garda onórach ón Chumann Gailf ag teach an phobail don tórraimh.

The competition this Sunday 17th will be a Team Scramble, draw at 10am.

Ballybofey and Stranorlar

John McMenamin showed his meat on Sunday last scoring a fine 40pts to take him down to a playing handicap of 8 where he rightly belongs. John is setting the Standards for his Donegal Junior Scratch Matchplay team for which he is the new Captain for 2019.

The front nine gave John two birdies but the weather began to deteriorate on the way home for him but the Castlefinn man had the stamina to hold out and carded 40pts for his efforts.

The river Finn may have burst its banks on Sunday morning but not before Paul Finn burst his handicap with a magnificent 42pts on Saturday.

Prizegiving: Captain Seán Carlin would like to thank all our members who came to the Presentation of Gents Prizes on Saturday night last in the Clubhouse. Thank you to our competition secretary Paul Quinn who was very efficient with handover of prizes.

Darts: Congratulations to Danny Bannigan and our B&S Darts Team who had a good win on Friday night last. They are at home next Friday so drop into clubhouse and lend them your support.

Sunday 10th February: 1st Nett: John McMenamin (9) 40pts; 2nd Nett: Lorcan Donnellan (7) 38pts; Gross: Andy Parkinson (9) 27pts.

Saturday 9th February: 1st Nett: Paul Finn (17) 42pts; 2nd Nett: Joe Blee (16) 41pts

Table Quiz will continue on Wednesday nights.

Last man Standing still has a few tough folk there yet who refuse to lay down. Updates can be found on the clubs fb page Ballybofey and Stranorlar Golf Club (Official)

Usual events this weekend.

Donegal Matchplay Captains - Scratch Matchplay Michael Carr; Junior Scratch Matchplay John McMeniman; Interclub League Matchplay Dean Doherty; Minor League Matchplay John Patton; Youth Matchplay Barry McMenamin; Seniors Club Matchplay Michael Hynes.

Drum Bar Golf Society

A group of 23 members travelled to Gaoth Dobhair Golf Club on Saturday last and enjoyed a great day’s golf.

We were blessed with a great morning and with Gaoth Dobhair Golf Club situated amongst the most beautiful scenery in Donegal, it really made for a pleasant day of golf.

Thanks so much to Peadar for the good weather forecasting and to himself and Brona for the very warm welcome of tea and scones on arrival. We will certainly be back.

The winner on Saturday was Eddie O’Malley who just had enough on a break of tie to see off the challenge of Mary McGlynn. The ever-consistent Dave Moore was third while the ladies prize was won by our captain Mary Rose Dullaghan.

A big thanks to all who played on Saturday. Our next outing is to Greencastle on Saturday, March 9.

The results from Saturday in Gaoth Dobhair were: Winner Eddie O’Malley 32pts; Runner-up Mary McGlynn 32pts BOT; 3rd Dave Moore, 31 pts; Ladies, Mary Rose Dullaghan; Front 9 Columba Crawford, Back 9 Michael Crossan; Category 1 Pat Lochnane, Cat 2 Cathal Sheridan, Cat 3 Eileen Crossan; Longest drives, Cathal Sheridan and Eileen Crossan.

Letterkenny

Storm Erik threw its worst at the course Friday night while it shrugged it off with the drainage system working effectively, the tidal surge made the second hole a bit more interesting, thankfully that receded in quick time. The following day Saturday 09/02/19 saw a large number of members playing the course with good scores being posted.

Gary Loveridge (12.0) was the winner in the Saturday Open with a good score of 38 pts. (BOT). Gary had two birdies i.e. on the 10th & 16th, along with six pars. Jack McGarrigle (7.9) took second place beaten on the break of tie. Jack took one birdie (on the 18th) and eleven pars out of the course. Dermot Rainey (13.6) took third place also on a break of tie 38 pts. Dermot had one birdie (on the 16th) with eight pars. David McGowan (6.2) took Gross with 37 pts. David took one birdie (on the 5th) with twelve pars out of the course.

The Sunday Member Competition also saw a large attendance of members playing golf. Ian Mahony (23.4) won the competition with a score of 37 pts. having got three pars and nine bogeys. Kyle Loughrey (24.6) was runner up with 35 pts. and Maththew Dunne 17.3) was third with 34 pts.

An excellent power point briefing was given by Billy McCaul and Treena Boyle of ILGU on the Change of Rules in Golf on Monday 11/02/2019 in Letterkenny Golf Club. There was a large attendance from Letterkenny Golf Club and other local Clubs. The briefing also consisted of Video Clips . Overall it was very well delivered and was found to be informative to all present.

Rosapenna

Ladies & Gents Captains Drive-In: The 2019 Captains' Drive In took place on Saturday February 9th over the Sandy Hills Links. The winners were Jodie McHugh, Sheila Breen, Gabriel Devlin, Brian Currie & Reg North with 57 1/8. The runners up were Pete Gallagher, Thomas McMenamin, Orla Lenny & Johnny Dowds with 57 1/4. Third place was the team of Brendan Roache, Martin Corry, Iggy Larkin & Kit Boyce with 58.5.

Club Competition: The club competition on Sunday February 10th was won by Patrick McClafferty (11) with 34pts, the runner up was Charlie McBride (14) with 29pts. Two's - Shane Doherty, Mickey Treanor & Charlie McBride with €12.00 Pavilion Golf Shop credit each.

Winter Scramble Series: The next Winter Scramble is scheduled for this coming Saturday the 16th on the Sandy Hills Links with a 10.00am shotgun start. Contact The Pavilion Golf Shop to enter a team on 00353 (0)74 91 55000 or email golf@rosapenna.ie.

Mevagh Day Centre Golf Classic: The Mevagh Day Centre Annual Golf Classic will take place on the Sandy Hills Links on Saturday February 23rd.

Up coming competitions/events -

February Saturday 16th - Winter Scramble Series

Sunday 17th - Club Competition

Saturday 23rd - Mevagh Day Centre Classic

Sunday 24th - Club Competition

Tuesday 26th - Changes to the Rules of Golf Roadshow, Golf Pavilion @ 7.00pm