Donegal hurlers' clash with Wicklow in O'Donnell Park a big game - Mickey McCann

Donegal hurlers return to action this Sunday in search of their first league points when they host Wicklow in O’Donnell Park. (Throw-in 2pm)

This is a big game for Donegal and manager Mickey McCann, who feels if Donegal overcome the Garden County this weekend they will go a long way towards retaining their Division 2B status.

Donegal lost their opening game against Kildare in O’Donnell Park. The Lilywhites produced a late flurry to emerge six point winners after Donegal had given a good account of themselves and had gone toe to toe with them for three quarters of the game.

And while they suffered a heavy defeat last time out against Derry in Ballinascreen, it was only in the second half Derry pulled away with three goals to run out 3-18 to 0-12 winners.

“Wicklow is a big game for us and the stakes are very high on Sunday,” said Donegal manager Mickey McCann.

“As I see it, if we can win on Sunday and win our last game at home to Warwickshire we will retain our status.

“It is looking like ourselves Warwickshire and Wicklow are the candidates for relegation.”

Warwickshire and Donegal are pointless after two games with Wicklow on two points from their opening day win over Warwickshire.

And while only one team are relegated the bottom two play off to determine who makes that drop.

“We would like to avoid the play-off if at all possible and if we were to win on Sunday and beat Warwickshire in the last game, which is also in O’Donnell Park, I feel we will be safe.”

Donegal have a number of injury concerns ahead of Sunday’s tie and it may be Sunday before McCann will be in a position to finalise his starting team.

Marty Callaghan is still struggling with the hip injury that saw him miss the Derry game while Stephen Gillespie (ankle) and Padraig Doherty (thigh) are also on the treatment table this week.

“Marty is definitely out and while Stephen and Padraig are not serious injuries they are still in a race to be fit and it will be very late and maybe Sunday before we are in a position to make a final call on them.”

Wicklow won the corresponding game by six points, 2-21 to 0-21, in Aughrim last year.

“We came back well in that game in the second half after being nine points down at half-time. We will be hoping with home advantage we can turn the tables on them this time round.

“I know we have lost our two opening games. But when you look back at those games we gave Kildare a run for their money for three quarters of the game. It was only in the last 15 minutes or so that Kildare pulled away.

“The last day against Derry we matched them in the first half and were only a point behind at half-time and we were still in the game until they scored two quick goals.”

Donegal have two games left after Sunday. They are away to Down on Sunday week and are home to Warwickshire the following Sunday March 3.