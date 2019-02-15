READ THE REID: Gaoth Dobhair can bring a smile back to Donegal faces

It was a long way to Tipperary and even a longer way back for our Donegal senior football team last weekend. We can give all the excuses and reasons why we didn’t beat a county that is more renowned for its hurling prowess than football accomplishments but it doesn’t change the fact that we were beaten.

I’m shocked and stunned. Yes, we were missing a string of first team players and we were playing away from home. Perhaps, we were overconfident and lacked the drive and commitment necessary for any game, irrespective of the opposition.

I wasn’t there and have to trust in Highland Radio commentators Oisin Kelly and Martin McHugh. McHugh said “Donegal played poorly”. The good news though is that our Donegal ladies team recorded another great victory over a highly rated Mayo side.

In respect of the men, nobody will be more disappointed than Declan Bonner and his players. I may have been on the losing side to a Tipperary team back in the Dark Ages but that was a time when we were playing from Division Three and a few pints the night before the game was acceptable. We have moved on dramatically since then. Players only get pints after winning a provincial title. And they would be very limited!

I suppose the writing was on the wall from last week’s lucky escape against Meath. Still, we always learn more in defeat than in victory and to their credit, Tipperary have developed into a reasonable team in recent years.

I’m remaining very positive though. We have a crunch game against Fermanagh in Letterkenny on February 24 and I’m sure that we’ll see a recovery then. I still feel that we will gain promotion back to Division One when all’s said and done. So, don’t lose the faith.

Our neighbours, foes and oft time friends Tyrone remain the best team in Ulster and highly tipped to win the provincial championship this year. They showed great resolve against a gritty Roscommon team who ran out of steam in the final quarter. A draw was probably a fair result for both teams.

Tyrone will have gained a lot of encouragement from their performance having trailed by seven points at one stage. The other main contenders for Ulster glory, Monaghan struggled again to make progress against a depleted Galway outfit. I accept that most teams are missing many players as the season gets under way however, this makes all things equal.

The best game of the weekend saw the two heavyweights in the country face off. Kerry and Dublin produced a fantastic game where the handbags were left in the dressing room allowing both teams to go at each other in a very manly contest. Dublin under pressure had to bring in some of their big guns in the second half who failed to make an impression.

In an end to end game, the play was very open and fiercely contested. Kerry had a lot of new talent on show who are breathing fresh air into the Kingdom. Dublin looked off the pace for a good part of this match. The handbags did come out just as the final whistle blew when both sets of players danced around each other throwing fresh-air punches.

Mayo have hit the ground running this year and had another win against bottom of the table Cavan. They are currently joint top with Kerry with Tyrone and Cavan now stuck in a relegation dogfight.

After Donegal’s defeat and Fermanagh’s win, both teams sit joint top. A win against Fermanagh will see us back in pole position. Former Donegal boss Rory Gallagher is doing a great job with his native county having had an impressive victory over Kildare at the weekend. Rory will relish the Donegal challenge.

Depending on how Gaoth Dobhair fare this weekend, Donegal could have the services of their players for this crunch tie. For Gaoth Dobhair’s sake, the whole county wants to see them reach their first ever All-Ireland club final. Even without the Gaoth Dobhair players, Donegal should still have too much for the Erne county.

It’s all to play for in the coming weeks with games against Armagh at home, Cork away and Kildare at home to conclude our league series. Let’s hope that the complacency has vanished when these vital games come along.

The long-awaited All-Ireland semi-final club clash between Gaoth Dobhair and Corofin takes place on Saturday in Carrick-on-Shannon. When I think of Corofin I always think of former Donegal player Paul McGettigan. Paul was co-manager of the Galway side back in 1998 when they won their first senior All-Ireland club final. They have won two since; in 2015 and only last year, 2018. They hammered Munster and Cork champions Nemo Rangers by 15 points in the final last year.

Gaoth Dobhair have a difficult task ahead of them. They are in great form though and I feel that they can push the All-Ireland champions all the way. They have both experience and youth as well as a potent forward line. If they could win, it would be a major breakthrough for not only the Gaoth Dobhair club but for Donegal football. I’d like to wish them every success for Saturday.

Gaoth Dobhair Abu!