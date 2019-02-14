INTERVIEW: Upbeat Horgan happy with his squad and delighted to be back

It’s just gone 7.30 on a bitterly cold Thursday night in Letterkenny and the Aura Leisure complex is a hive of activity.

There are adult and underage teams going through different drills on the asto-turf pitch where overhead the floodlights are being battered by wind and rain.

On the adjacent track, the cold conditions seem to matter little to the young members of Letterkenny Athletic Club who are completing an intense session under the watchful eye of their coaches.

Inside in the warmth of the dressing room area, the first of the Finn Harps first team squad are arriving for their own training session.

Before they head out into the elements, they are sent one by one into a room, to have their official photographs taken by a photographer from Sportsfile. It’s one of the necessary duties when you’re back playing in the Premier Division.

There are a few unfamiliar faces among them. New arrivals still settling in to life at Finn Park. How they’ll fare in the blue and white of Harps, only time will tell, but for them and the club, next Friday night’s opening match at Bohemians marks another new chapter.

Their manager Ollie Horgan, said there is a buzz of excitement around the club with the big kick-off now just days away.

“The game against Bohs was in doubt with regards their participation in the Irn Bru Cup so we’re just delighted to get the game finalised and to get up and running,” he said.

“The sooner we get started, win, lose or draw, the better. It’s been a tough off-season as they all are. Come Friday, no matter what happens, we’ll enjoy it a wee bit more than maybe last season.”



A few niggling injuries might mean that a couple of Horgan’s new signings might not be in a position to make their debuts on Friday night. But the manager seems content that he’s assembled a squad capable of competing.

“We’ve 18 senior players and six of the underage sides in with us. Numbers wise, yeh, we’re okay but numbers can quickly dwindle when you’ve got two games a week over a lot of the weeks,” he said.

“We’re always looking to add more but there would be restraints as well as regards how many players you can take in with a contract. There is only so many of them you can give out.

“We’re on the look-out for one or two, whether they materialise time will tell.”

Asked about the role that the experienced Raffaele Cretaro will have this season, Horgan said the former Sligo Rovers man will bring no end of quality and experience to the squad.

“He’s a great lad,” he said.

“I tried to get him for the last six years. He wants to play and that’s why he’s here. He’ll certainly bring more than just his football ability with him. But we need that and we need his experience and the experience of others to try and get us through the 36 games.”

Long season

It is going to a long season - longer than last year’s 33 league games. And no disrespect to the clubs in the First Division, but Harps fans will do well to predict just where their team can expect to pick up some wins this season.

“What game is an easy game?” the manager pointed out.

“Probably the only easy game in that league, other clubs are lining us up.

“When we were in it before there were 12 teams and we played each other three times which was 33 games. That was an ordeal in itself.

“The three extra games now in a 10 team league are landed on a Monday night which means you have seven or eight Monday night games.

“I think there’s one period, and I’m not quite sure how the fixtures landed, when we have a game against Shamrock Rovers out of the blue on a Monday night when nobody else is playing. It means we go Monday, Friday, Monday, Friday, Monday which is crazy for a part-time team.

“But it’s great to be in it and we’ve little to complain about. We’ll gladly take that than have a game once every fortnight or once every week as we had in the last 12 months.”

Ironically Bohemians away on Friday night is a repeat of Harps’ last Premier Division fixture which was the final game of the 2017 season.

“We were already relegated two days beforehand,” Horgan said.

“But it’s nice to be back in it and going to a place like Dalymount.”

The Harps boss, who is facing into his sixth season as Finn Harps manager, the third as a Premier Division boss, is preparing for another dog-fight for survival.

“We’ll be in the bottom half of the table without a doubt,” he said.

“Where in that bottom half? We don’t know.

SEE ALSO: Donegal players help Irish U-17s to victory

“If it’s a play-off, we’d probably take it with open arms. We were delighted to get to the play-offs last year, albeit through a different medium and I don’t see a whole lot wrong if it’s a play off this time.”

He also feels there are clubs well placed to bring an end to Dundalk and Cork City's recent dominance of domestic competitions.

“I’m sure you've got to look at Waterford - they were up there last year,” he said.

“Shamrock Rovers with what they have and St Pat’s too. I’m sure Derry will fancy their chances. They gave us a thumping in the Brandywell two weeks ago and they’ve added to that since.

“Who do you write off? You’re talking about a top five. Hopefully we can battle within the bottom five and not drift away and stay in the fight at the bottom. I know I said it two years ago, but if we can stay in it until the last game of the season, we'll be happy.”