We will go at them like the dogs of hell on Saturday - Michael Carroll

Michael Carroll has been playing senior football for Gaoth Dobhair since 2014 when he was just 16 years of age.

Having played at all levels for club and county, he is looking forward to another big week. "We will tone it down physically but ramp it up mentally looking forward to Saturday. Obviously, it's a huge week. You might never get a chance like this again for your club, so you're going to leave no stone unturned."

Carroll says he really enjoys the big games. "When games are away ahead and it can become a bit boring and you can let boys futher away as they like with the ball. But them tight games, they're the games you want to be involved in. They're the games you can make an impression on people and they are the games you will remember.

"We had three tough enough games in Ulster. We got a bit of a breathing space against Crossmaglen but the Cargin and Scotstown games were real tough. To be honest, playing with the county, you might have freedom, but you might have extra jobs because it's such a high standard.

"I think club football, nothing beats being there. You're playing with boys you grew up with, with family members, the brother there. It just means that bit extra."

The Carroll house has been a meeting point for a big group of the players in recent years. "Ours would be the designated tea house. I suppose the house we go to before we go out. We meet down there watching the likes of the Corofins. I remember when Gaoth Dobhair weren't going too well, you would have a long winter waiting for the county to start up again. You would be watching these teams, Slaughtneil, Crossmaglen, Corofin wondering they're some outfit altogether. You never thought you would be playing the likes of them.

"I think it is a credit to Mervyn (O'Donnell) and (Michael) Boyler. They really got the ship together this year and everyone can give themselves a pat on the back for getting behind it this year," said Michael, who added that there had been a lot of messing about in other years.

He is relieved that Kevin Cassidy has made a comeback to play a big part. "Cass was retired for a while, but he came back. You need players like Cass. He is one of the best Donegal footballers ever; he has been a big help to the younger players. If there was any messing about in training, Cass would be the man to bring us into a huddle and cut that out right away and get us switched on," said Michael, who added that Neil and Eamon McGee also had a big influence.

He also feels that the laid back approach of the younger players has helped the older brigade. "We are an easy going bunch. The older lads, you can't talk to them the week of a game.

"On the way up to Crossmaglen on the bus Eamon McGee was stressed out. He was looking around at us and we were just messing about. In the dressing room he asked how we could be like that. It's probably a good way to be or a bad way to be, depending on how you look on it," said Michael, who feels that it helps to get them relaxed.

Michael has personal knowledge of three of the Corofin players who were in Boston with him last summer. "Liam Silke, Wall, Leonard were out there. They were lovely lads, very motivated and well driven. They were flat out doing gym work; and I couldn't say the same for myself."

He knows that Gaoth Dobhair are as good as any team on their day. "We do have the players. It's just that it's in unchartered territory. We don't know how it will affect us or if it will affect us until the day.

"We are going into the game confident that we can get the win. They are probably five or six years ahead of us in development than us. We would hope to keep this going, but I would say Connacht is a wee bit handier going through than Ulster, Donegal even.

"We are going to enjoy the week because you might never get it again. There is a huge prize there, an All-Ireland final on Paddy's Day.

"We will go at them like the dogs of hell on Saturday."