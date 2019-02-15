MANUS BOYLE COLUMN: Hurling v Football: Every county has own tradition

You would be forgiven for thinking that club football or hurling are gone; all the media attention over the last number of months have mentioned the disconnect between the GAA at the top level and those that help to run, play and support local clubs.

Last Saturday Ballyhale Shamrocks, the Kilkenny and Leinster hurling champions, played Ballygunner of Waterford and Munster in the All-Ireland club semi-final in Thurles. It was shown live on TG4 and roughly about 3,000 to 4,000 people turned up to watch a brilliant game of hurling.

A day later Tipperary and Donegal played in Thurles in Division Two of the National League; around 700 to 800 people turned up to watch them, with a fair percentage making the long journey from the hills to the home of hurling.

It has to be said, and often mentioned by the players, Donegal have a strong and consistent support over the years.

Tipperary has always been a hurling county. There is no denying either that the likes of Ballyhale and Ballygunner are huge hurling communities and Gaelic football is not high on their priority lists. However, you would expect a county team like Tipperary, especially in their home patch, to attract a bigger attendance.

After the game I talked to a number of the Tipperary supporters and they said that the county board back the team every bit as much as the hurling team; they support the football clubs in terms of coaching and the promotion of football through the national and secondary schools throughout the county. Yet there is still only and handful of clubs that have any football tradition.

It would be hard not to arrive at the opinion that regardless of how much promotion, coaching and money invested, people within the GAA are slow to change. Is it a case that those in Tipperary, just like those in Waterford or Kilkenny, see their best chance of success at intercounty level at hurling and don’t believe that they can break the ties of tradition to reach a higher level at football or is it just the Irish way?

The same can be said of the football strong counties. There was no criticism of the county boards or the backing to the Tipperary footballers by their supporters. Can every county say the same? After last year's successful hurling championship and the perceived dire football championship, it would be easy to jump on the hurling bandwagon but as has been remarked on many occasions hurling is not as universal as football with only pockets of strongholds around the country.

I agree with many of those that talk about a disconnect with the GAA but it’s not the hurling-football debate, it’s to do with the belief that every team should have a chance to win something; it's the belief that teams from Division Three and Four are in the same championship competition as those in Division One and Two. We base our competitions on tradition, it’s the way it always has been, so it should stay the same, or should it?

Many of those in charge of directing our games for the future are still caught up on what’s gone before, yet the GAA as an organisation is nowhere near what it was 25 years ago, never mind about 50 years ago. It is a well-oiled, commercial operation run by professional people of the highest calibre. That can be seen every year by the financial results.

But to many it has lost that community feel. There is also another side to the lack of support for football in hurling strongholds and visa versa. Television is saturated with sport every weekend, from Friday night on Sky, Virgin, RTE and TG4, catering for the needs of many. And with many people leading busy lives during the week, the hunger to jump in the car and drive to a game whether it’s at home or away, is not there. The once traditional values are no longer important in modern Ireland.

Are we being too critical of sporting organisations when they leave tradition in their wake, or dilute it just enough that it’s does not matter? And follow the marketing plan to get a better figure at the bottom of the balance sheet. As I have said before, club or county grounds around the country could cater for professional sport such has been the investment in our infrastructure; intercounty teams have professional trainers in their backroom teams giving the best advice possible to players; many clubs have gone down the same route. Can we be critical of stuff like that when, as an organisation, we have gone down the same road?

It would be fair to say that gaelic games are at a crossroads at this moment in time. What route we take will determine the structure of the GAA in the years to come. Some will like it, others will not. In the past we would have looked to those with experience to determine that outcome, now it’s a different story.

GOOD LUCK GAOTH DOBHAIR

Best of Luck to Gaoth Dobhair in their quest for All-Ireland success in their semi-final encounter with CorOfin next Saturday in Carrick-on-Shannon. If ever a community needed an injection of hope, it’s theirs.

Dea-ádh do chách.