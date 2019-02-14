THE SPORTING DIARY: Donegal defeat in Tipperary must be used for motivation

It was always going to happen. Donegal were going to taste defeat at some stage, and it shouldn’t really be that much of a shock.

What was the downside of their defeat to Tipperary in Thurles on Sunday last was the manner of the loss. Being four points ahead and seemingly in control, Donegal proceeded to shoot themselves in both feet by giving away two goals.

Those things happen in games. That it happened twice in the one game is rare enough and if either goal had been avoided on Sunday last then Donegal would, most likely, have secured a share of the spoils at the very least.

Still, losing two league points is not a disaster. Donegal are still joint top of the table and their destiny is in their own hands.

It is a very interesting Division Two with three teams (Meath, Fermanagh and Donegal) on four points; three teams (Clare, Tipp and Kildare) on three points; Armagh on two points and Cork on one.

Any more slips and promotion may become a difficult proposition. Still, Donegal have three home games left to play and just one away (Cork). If they can win their home games they would finish on 10 league points and that will almost certainly be enough to secure promotion.

They welcome table toppers Fermanagh to O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny for the next game on Sunday week and that game takes on greater significance now. It would be a good time to correct the poor record of the county team at the venue.

Who would have forecast that Fermanagh and Leitrim would be among the small list of teams who are unbeaten after three rounds of games? Fermanagh have been defensive and are the lowest scorers in Division Two, but they are getting the job done. They will be sticky opponents for Donegal and the game should attract a good attendance given the proximity in geography and league position.

Great games

Elsewhere in the Allianz National League, there have been some great contests, none better than the clash of Kerry and Dublin in Tralee on Saturday night. If gaelic football was played in that manner all the time there would be few complaints. Watching those young Kerry players playing with freedom (and aggression) framed the thought in my head, why can’t Donegal players do that?

Cavan are struggling in the top flight, despite their best efforts. Would Donegal have struggled in Division One if they had kept their status and taking into account the players that are missing?

While Monaghan put in a big display to get the win over Dublin in the opening game, they are struggling; as are the other Ulster representatives Tyrone.

But overall, the leagues, once again, are a major success and further food for thought that the All-Ireland championships should be revamped to have teams of more equal status playing each other.

It begs the question once again - could there be a two-tier championship? The top two divisions playing for the Sam Maguire and the bottom two for a new cup, with promotion and relegation?

Start of a new campaign for Harps

Confirmation this week that John Kavanagh has rejoined Finn Harps on loan from Cork City is a timely boost to the Donegal club ahead of the opening weekend of the new League of Ireland season.

Kavanagh, a right back, was a key performer for Ollie Horgan’s team as they battled their way out of the First Division via the play-offs last season.

Given his experience and qualities, he’s just the type of player that Harps need as they begin another Premier Division journey which starts tomorrow night at Dalymount Park against Bohemians.

It’s the beginning of a long, 36-game league campaign. Home form, it’s fair to say, will be key if Harps are to avoid a swift return to the First Division. A good start will also be important.

Of course Donegal fans will have their part to play too. Horgan and his assistant, Paul Hegarty have delivered Premier Division football - now it’s up to the footballing public of the north west to come out and get behind the team during what promises to be another intriguing season.

