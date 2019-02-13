Gaoth Dobhair in bonus territory says goalkeeper Christopher Sweeney

If someone had offered Christopher Sweeney the Donegal championship at the start of the season the experienced goalkeeper would have take the hand off them.

Gaoth Dobhair ended a 12 year famine back in October when they defeated Naomh Conaill to claim a 15th Donegal crown.

Christopher was understudy to his namesake Sean Sweeney when Gaoth Dobhair last raised aloft the Dr Maguire Cup, back in 2006.

In Gaoth Dobhair, 12 years without a county title is a lifetime.

“The main objective at the start of the year was to win the Donegal championship and anything after that was a bonus,” said Christopher Sweeney, speaking at the weekend ahead of Saturday’s All-Ireland semi-final.

Once Donegal was conquered Gaoth Dobhair regrouped and their focus turned to Ulster but unlike in 2006 the wanted to give it a rattle.

“When we won the Donegal championship in 2006 people were happy just to win in Donegal and realistically did not give much thought to Ulster.

“But this time it was different. The U-21s had won the Ulster Club earlier in the year and we also knew a number of the big teams like Slaughtneil and St Galls were not in the championship.

“We still took it game by game in Ulster but the games fell nicely for us every two weeks and we began to build momentum again and before we knew it we were competing in an Ulster final.

“Luckily things fell well enough for us in the final against Scotstown and the lads showed great steel and a massive effort was put in on the day.

“It was a great game to be part of and one we will never forget and we are here now facing into playing the reigning All-Ireland champions Corofin.

“When you look at the players Corofin have, county players with massive experience at this level. They are red hot favourites and rightly so. It is all new to us. We will be well equipped on the day and hopefully we are good enough to take them on.”

Read also: Eamonn Collum making the most of his big chance