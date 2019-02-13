All-Ireland swimming success for Creevy NS, Ballyshannon

The Irish Minor Schools Swimming Championships were held at the NAC Blanchardstown on Sunday last and Creevy NS, Ballyshannon came home with two All-Ireland titles in the U-12 Medley Relay and Freestyle Relay.

The members of the winning Creevy NS team were: Alan Vaughan, Caolan Mc Cauley, Darragh Summerville, James Monaghan.

Medley Relay: Alan -backstroke, Caolan – breaststroke, Darragh –Butterfly, James Freestyle: 1st Creevy NS 2:29.45; 2nd Barefield NS, Co Clare 2:35.81; 3rd Scoil Iognaid, Co. Galway 2:38.51

Freestyle Relay: 1st Creevy NS 2:16.96; 2nd Barefield NS, Co Clare 2:17.78; 3rd St Pius X NS Dublin 2:19.52

The boys all train with Marlins Swim Club, Ballyshannon and thanks goes to Kieran Summerville and Grace Meade for coaching the children for this competition and all the Marlins SC coaches for the excellent work they do with the swimmers. Special thanks also to Mrs Karen Summerville, for co-ordinating the swim team in the school.

Thanks also to Ballyshannon Leisure Centre for facilitating training sessions in the weeks leading into the competition.

The boys received a heroes welcome back to school on Monday morning – whole school assembly hosted by Mrs Mc Gloin, acting principal, attended also by their parents and coaches Kieran and Grace.

“These are a fantastic bunch of swimmers and I was delighted for them. They listened very well in training and were so well versed in what they had to do, only the parents showed nerves on the day. I’m so glad all their hard work and dedication paid off,” said coach Kieran Summerville.

The school was also represented by Lauren Foy, Ellie Hoey in the Girls freestyle and Medley relays and they swam really well, setting pbs in both their races.