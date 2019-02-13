DONEGAL GAA CLUB CALL: All the news from GAA Clubs in Donegal

CLOUGHANEELY

The numbers drawn in last week’s lotto were 3,5,7,17,18,19. The jackpot was not won. We had three match 5s.Congratulations Michael Armstrong, Mary McClafferty, Ardsbeg and Ann Dunn (Hotel) who won €35 each. This week’s jackpot is €6,550.

If any child from U-6 to U-12 has not yet registered please contact their manager at the next training session to register.

100 Club membership is now due at €240 (which can be paid in instalments and includes your club membership).

The 100 Club draws take place at the beginning of each month. Please contact Ciaran on 087-2279155 to discuss payment options if you wish to be included in this monthly draw.

RED HUGHS

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 3,8,2,1,7,5,6,4. The winning sequence was 3,8,2 and Gary Doherty, Killygordon won €50. This week’s jackpot is €4,725.

The club’s annual Dinner Dance will take place on Saturday the 9th of March in Jackson’s Hotel starting with a champagne reception at 7pm. Tickets will be released shortly keep an eye on the Red Hughs Facebook page for more details

The annual 100 club will be starting now again in February and the club is actively looking for new members. It costs €20 a month and is the major fundraiser that helps to maintain and develop the clubs playing facilities for the year. If anyone would like to join you can contact Eamon Kelly 0872942974.

There are still a number of age groups needing coaches for coming year. The u-6s and 8s require additional coaches to cope with big numbers attending and the u10s have no coaches appointed as yet. If any players, past coaches or parents would like to get involved. They are needed Similarly our u12, U13 and u14.

NAOMH PADRAIG (LIFFORD)

There was no winner of this week’s lotto jackpot. The numbers drawn were 1, 10, 11,13. Joe Russell matched three numbers and receives the runners up prize of €100. This week’ jackpot is €4950.

U8 and u10 training will commence on Friday, March1, more details to follow.

Thank you to everyone who purchased tickets for the national club draw and a big thank you to everyone who went out and sold tickets, your support is very much appreciated.

AN CLOCHÁN LIATH

B’iad agus 3, 9, 12 agus 19 na huimhireach lotto a tarraingíodh ag deireadh na seachtaine agus níor baineadh póta óir an lotto. Beidh €4,400 sa phóta óir don seachtaine seo. Bhain na daoine seo leanas €20 an cean Pauline McFadden, Dungloe, Maeve Gillispie, Mullaghduff, Peggy O' Donnell, Acres, Mary T Boyle, Raymond Boyle, Derry.

The club will hold their annual presentation night on Saturday 9th of March in the Waterfront Hotel. Music on the night by Danny and James. Liam Reilly will also be inducted into the hall of fame. Tickets are available at Dungloe Post Office, Top Service station or any committee member.

Club membership is now available for 2019. We will be in the clubhouse at Rosses Park to accept membership forms and fees on Saturday 16th February - 7pm to 9pm.

The acts that represented the club at Scor this year will perform their repertoire on Monday evening 18th in the clubhouse at 7:30 pm.

Congratulations to Noreen Mc Garvey who won the Scor County final in Glenfin in the recitation and to the instrumental group consisting of Joseph McBride, Amy McGarvey, Geraldine Boner and Aisling Sweeney who also won on the night. They will go on to represent our club in the Scor Ulster semi-final in Banbridge on the 10th of March.

The club would like to wish CLG Gaoth Dobhair all the best against Corofin in the All Ireland Club SFC semi-final next weekend.

GAEIL FHANADA

The lotto numbers drawn last week were 8, 10, 16, 17, 24. The jackpot was not won.The €100 winner was Máire McBride, Gortnacor. This week’s jackpot is €6850.

Calling all our children born in 2011 and 2012 to indoor training which starts this Sunday, 17th February at 11am, in Rosnakill Community Hall.

The county final of Scór Sinsir took place over the weekend in Glenfin. Gaeil Fhánada had competitors in two competitions, Margaret Friel in the solo singing and the Quiz team of John Dorrian, Manus McElwaine, Micheál Friel and Michael McElwaine were also taking part.

B’í Mairéad an chéad duine ar an stáitse, leis an amhrán ‘Méilte Chuan Mhaoil Ruaidh’ agus chuir sí an-taispeántas os ár gcomhair. Níor éirigh léi ar an oíche ach thig léi bheith sásta as a cuid oibre i measc iomaíocht ghéar ó Ghleann tSúilí, Seán Mac Cumhaill agus Naomh Adhamhnáin. Bhí an fhoireann tráth na gceist i gcomhluadar Naomh Conaill, Naomh Columba, Aodh Ruadh agus Carn Domhnach. D’éirigh leo an bua a fháil.

The quiz team move forward to the All-Ireland final which is due to take place early in April. Comhghairdeas libh.

ST MICHAELS

Gary O’Neill has been announced as the new senior manager. His home club is Clann Na nGael in Tyrone. Danny Ferry is the new reserve team manage.

The St. Michael’s committee for the 2019 season is as follows:chairman; Liam McElhinney, secretary; Ann Marie Kelly, treasurer; Brian Dolan, registrar; Suzi Roarty, PRO; Moses Alcorn, children’s officer; Collette Alcorn, coaching officer; Paul Sweeney, development officer; Cairns Witherow, health and wellbeing officer; Elaine McDaid, cultural officer; Margaret Ann O’Reilly, vice- chairman and assistant development officer Shaun Langan, assistant secretary; Patricia Kelly, county board rep; Hughie McGee, committee members Michael McColgan, Danny Langan, Neil McGinley, Mark Langan, Eamon McGinley, Liam Ferry, Gavin McGinley. Joanne Hughes minor board secretary. The players rep is to be confirmed.

This month’s 50 Club winners were: €65- Mary Cullen, Kill Dunfanaghy, €35 - Sally Langan, Kill Dunfanaghy, €25 - Helen Greer, Hornhead Road, Dunfanaghy.

The St. Michaels part of the National Club Draw took place at the bingo in Creeslough on Sunday night. The winners were as follows: 1st Prize €250 cash donated by Billy Boyle Buses - Alannah Ni Chuireán, Upper Derryreel, Falcarragh; 2nd Prize €200 yearly Naomh Micheál mini lotto ticket - Louise McFadden, Derryreel, Falcarragh, 3rd Prize €150 yearly Naomh Micheal mini lotto ticket- Brendan Ferriter, Gortnalake, Creeslough, 4th prize €60 voucher Wild Atlantic Camp Brendan Ferriter, Gortnalake, 5th Prize €25 voucher,Lizzie’s Diner - Marcella Dolan, Cashelmore, Creeslough and 6th Prize Wine sponsored by Centra- Bernard Joseph Doherty, Gortnalake, Creeslough.

There was no jackpot winner in the mini lotto on Sunday night last. The numbers drawn were 4,6,10,13,15,19. The Match 5 winners were Enya O’Donnell, Ards, Creeslough, Paula Sweeney, c/o Bridget Sweeney, Mary Brogan, Ballyboes, Falcarragh and Aisling McMullan, Swillybrin who bought her ticket online. This week’s jackpot will be €8100.

Cleaning Day at the Clubhouse from 1am to 2pm on Saturday the 23rd February. We would appreciate as much help as possible to get the Clubhouse ready for the new season.

Our new club website is www.clgnaomhmicheal.com.

As part of “Operation Transformation” “Ireland Lights Up” we will be turning on the lights at the Creeslough pitch at 7pm each Thursday Night for the next three weeks.

REALT NA MARA

There was no winner of this week's Realt na Mara Bunotto Jackpot. The winning numbers were 1, 5, 8, 11,17. The €50 winners were T Ferguson, Belfast; Ciaran Carty c/o Phoenix Bar, Bundoran; James Morris, Duncarbery, Tullaghan.This week's jackpot is €2100.

The Bord na nOg held another very enjoyable presentation night in the Great Northern Hotel on Friday night last. Our special guests were Marty O’ Reilly, Jamie Brennan, Paul Brennan and long serving club stalwart Niall Dunne.

A special word of thanks to Trevor McGlone for once again sponsoring all the trophies and medals for the children again this year and to Cormac McGurren who kindly sponsored bobble hats for all the U10 squad. Congratulations to all the winners; Players of the Year U-9 - Riley Loughlin; U-10 -Johnny Carty, U-12 - Jayden Warnock, U-14- Kieran O Doherty, U-16 - Gerry Oates, U-18 - Oisin Walsh

Club membership is now due for all members. Adult membership to be paid to registrars Tommy Hourihane and Bosco Moohan 0868095716 and underage to Catherine Barrett or Siobhan Govorov.

The ladies presentation and registration night will be held on Friday the 22nd February more info to follow regarding it.

The presentation dinner dance will take place in the Great Northern Hotel on Friday March 1st.Tickets priced €30 will be available to purchase shortly .

ST NAULS

Naomh Naille has recently partnered with Clubforce. You can now pay your 2019 Club adult player membership by clicking on the link. https://bit.ly/2GcO7Vc Please Contract Alice Lynch or Cieran Kelly should you have any queries.

Congratulations to our Niamh Boyle and the Donegal ladies team who had a tremendous win over Mayo at the weekend.

The club awards night takes place in the Village Tavern on Saturday February 23rd st 9 pm.

The Slotto numbers last week were;. 1,4,7,5,6,2,3.Congratulations to Liam Ward, Milltown Bar who won the €80 consolation prize. This week’s jackpot is now €4100.

AODH RUADH

There is an opportunity for club members to meet up and socialise in the Bridgend this Saturday night at 9pm. A key feature of the night will be the club draw with an array of terrific prizes including All-Ireland tickets, top quality hotel vouchers.All proceeds from these draws are ring-fenced for the project to provide a new playing surface at Fr Tierney Park. Our Park Development Committee has already secured €100,000 in funding to advance this major project.

Club members still holding National Club Draw tickets are asked to return them urgently to Tom Daly, Lisa McTernan, David McLoone, Sabrina Brosnan, William Doogan, Sarah Daly, Gerard Ferguson, Conal Gallagher or Catherine McKee.

There is an OsKaRs meeting this Friday at 8.30pm in Aras Aoidh Ruaidh. All actors and anyone interested in playing a part in the event are asked to come along. Give club secretary Lisa McTernan a bell on 086-2338636 if you want more details. The big night will be on Saturday, 18th May.

All interested in playing adult hurling for Aodh Ruadh this season are asked to attend training at the top field in Páirc Aoidh Ruaidh - Munday's field - this Friday at 8pm sharp.

Last Man: There are only 102 left standing in our fundraiser sponsored by Mr G's!

Hard luck to our tráth na gceist team of Sylvester Maguire, Paddy Kelly, Eamonn Martin Maguire and Peter Campbell who lost out in the county final on Friday night to a strong Gaeil Fhánada outfit.

We ask all club members to submit their registration form and fee at their earliest convenience. Membership can be paid to Gerry Ferguson at Ferguson's Jewellers.

We are in week five of Operation Transformation - Ireland Lights Up, every Thursday at 7pm.

There was no winner of last week's lotto jackpot of €5,000. The winning numbers drawn were 4, 5, 11, 14, 15 and 17. In the lucky dip €20 went to Joe Lafferty Saimer Drive; Chrissie Roper, Erne Dale Heights; Hannah Gallagher, Cashelard; Josie Dolan, c/o Dorrian's; and Gerry Carty, c/o McGinley's. This week’s jackpot of €5,100 on Sunday at 8.30pm.

IORRAS

Last week's Lotto numbers drawn were 3,5,10 and 15. The jackpot was not won so this week’s jackpot is €1,440. The €15 winners were:Eileen Doherty, Upper Annaugh, Kelly Khan, 44 Aughrim Heights, Ballyliffin, Anne McGonigle, Cloontagh, Shannon and Conor Doherty, (WB),, Gortfad. Shea, Jamie and Dan McConologue, Tirmaine.

Club Membership for 2019 is now due. Please contact the following club officers for your membership, Clint Marron, Edward McLaughlin, Sinead Marron or from any committee member.

The club is celebrating our 50th Anniversary this year. To mark this special occasion the club will be publishing a book on the club history.

This will capture the sporting highlights, achievements, major landmarks for the club and above all, the stories and folklore of all who have been involved in the club over the years. So we are looking for old photographs from 1999-2009 or paper articles etc (all items will be returned). Please contact the following 50th Committee members if you can help; Rose Kelly (0877770639 or by email; pro.urris.donegal@gaa.ie, Edward McLaughlin (0863390199) and Danny Friel (0868290220}.

GLEANN FHINNE

The lotto numbers drawn last week were; 1- 5-8-3-2-6-7-4. There were no winners so the jackpot this week is €10000.

Congratulations to the Donegal ladies who made it two wins out of two matches in Division 1 of the league on Sunday in Convoy. Well done to all the Glenfin girls involved.

MALIN

The Ballyliffin Lodge and Spa was the location for the annual club dinner dance on Friday night, where a bumper crowd celebrated the 2018 season. Special guests on the night were current Donegal senior selector Paul McGonigle, Donegal Ladies player and winner of an All Star for her performances in 2018 Treasa Doherty from Carndonagh, and Gerard Callaghan from the Inishowen GAA Board.

The under 16 most improved player award sponsored by Joe Curley Gardening went to Stephen Farren.

The under 16 player of the year award sponsored by Inishowen Frozen Foods went to Brian Houten.

The John Rustard award, which is now in its second year for the under 16 age group, and is sponsored by the Rustard Family is focused on commitment, passion and dedication to the game and to the club.

The award goes to Michael Walsh, a player who had almost perfect attendance this season, is dedicated, a good team player and inspires younger players.

The most improved player of the year award sponsored by Stonecliff went to Peter McCallion. The minor player of the year award sponsored by Collette McClean Driving School went to Matthew Mullarkey.

Awards were then presented to our representatives in the Colaiste Inis Eoghain squads.

The Colaiste Inis Eoghain awards were sponsored by Pat McLaughlin Plumbing and Heating,

McLarnon Cup Team Representatives were Josh Conlon, Jack McLaughlin Fildara, Matthew Mullarkey, Brian Houghton and Peter McCallion. While the Dalton Cup Team representatives Darragh Douglas, Mack McLaughlin, Calvin White, Ewan McFeeley and Owen Kelly.

The Carndonagh Community School won an Ulster title last year, with our club providing 8 of the panel. The school also won Best Secondary School of the year at the recent Donegal Sports Star Awards with many of our members contributing to this achievement. This award was sponsored by Sean McLaughlin (Owen) Bus Hire.

The under 16 ladies player of the year award went to Aine McColgan.

The most improved player in the minor age group went to Caitlin Monagle.

Aoife McColgan, Danielle Houghton and Josh Conlon were all presented with awards sponsored by Inishowen Food Solutions for the inclusion in various county panels in the last 12 months.

Erin McLaughlin Fildara also presented with an appreciation award sponsored by Fildara Bus Hire.

Conor O’Neill, Darragh McGeoghegan and Niall Gallagher were also presented with awards sponsored by Inishowen Motors for their inclusion in the Northern Board Divisional team, and then onto the County Development Squad.

The club appreciation awards went to John McLaughlin (JM)and John McColgan, Padraig McCarron who collected the Inishowen Reserve League trophy on behalf of his team mates.

The young player of the year was won by Sean O Neill. The reserve player of the year winner was a very popular choice Gerard Green.

Stephen McLaughlin (Fildara) was a popular winner of the senior player of the year award.

Shaun McLaughlin and John Paul Houghton were presented with tokens of appreciation for fulfilling their club referees roles in the club.

The overseas award kindly went to Darren Duffy and Tom Doherty (Billy) was then inducted into the Clubs Hall Of Fame and the club person of the year went to Linda McColgan.

SEAN MACCUMHAILLS

On Thursday we had another successful participation at the walk with 112 people coming out and taking part. We look forward to seeing you all back again for the next two weeks and all new walkers are welcome to take part. Thanks to our stewards who helped with the running of the night and anyone who assisted in any way. Tell all your friends and make the experience as enjoyable as you can! www.getirelandwalking.ie

There was no winner of this week’s lotto. The numbers drawn were 5, 11, 12 and 13. There were two match 3 winners: Elaine Dooley c/o bingo and Ann M Beirne c/o bingo who receive €75 each. This week’s jackpot is €10,000.

TIR CHONAILL GAELS

We will host a ‘Gala Dinner’ to honour our senior men, junior men and ladies championship winning teams from 2018. There is limited availability remaining, please contact Callum Crowley, Niamh Treacy or Michael Mullen for bookings.

The youth committee held their agm in the club on 6th February 2019. Congratulations and thanks to everyone who were re-elected or newly elected into Youth Committee roles. We look forward to a successful season for 2019.

Congratulations to London who defeated Wexford at McGovern Park, in the National Football League. We were well represented with 12 of our men on the panel.

Tir Chonaill Harps, Glasgow

Friday 8th of February 2019 marked the 9th year Tir Conaill Harps GAC has taken the youth Hurlers and footballers for an educational and fun packed activity weekend at Loch Eil, Outward Bound Scotland.

On the Friday both groups received a warm welcome. The group took part in the famous jog and dip activity which has marked the beginning of every course over the past nine years. Everyone enjoyed the experience even though weather wasn’t ideal!

In the evening the group built on their relationships by playing team challenges, showing how well they work as one group.

Saturday saw the group in their element, with the young players completing crate stacks which saw them be able to stand on top of 17 crates! Yes 17! They also climbed Glen Nevis to do some scrambling, which involved lots of climbing. They also built a fire where they made their own bread from dough and flour. At night they further demonstrated their excellent team working skills by completing activities to help each other over a climbing wall and also completing a spiders web.

Sunday, which was sadly also their last day, saw the team complete a canoeing adventure as well as jumping off the jetty to show they are leaping into the future as better people and as happy people too!

Overall, the young players from all the sections of Tir Conaill had a wonderful time as one club and hope to work together as one again in the future with their new friends. The club would like to thank Outward Bound for their wonderful hospitality and especially their instructors Craig and James!

Our Youth Gaelic Football training starts back on Friday 15th February from 6:10pm - 7:30pm at Merrylee Primary School, Friarton Road, G43 2PR

All children from Primary 1 through to Secondary School are welcome to come along to try Gaelic Football, 1st month free. Call or text Christina on 07977449497 for further information.

Membership is now open for 2019. Please contact team managers for application forms.

Seniors are training at GHA Rugby Club on Monday and Thursday at 7pm

Underage Hurling is at Saint Rose of Lima on Thursdays at 5.30pm