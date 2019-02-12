Cork City's John Kavanagh rejoins Finn Harps on loan

Finn Harps F.C. wish to announce the signing of John Kavanagh on loan from Cork City. It will be the 24-year-old’s second loan spell with Harps having joined Ollie Horgan’s squad last July and the defender played a pivotal role in the club’s superb unbeaten league run and promotion play-off wins over Drogheda Utd and Limerick F.C.

Kavanagh’s goal in the second leg game against Drogheda at Finn Park in October helped Harps to secure a 3-1 aggregate win. Horgan is happy to have agreed terms with the Cork man

“John is a good addition and we’re pleased to get him on loan again from Cork City. He has the benefit of knowing our setup having played the second of last season with us. John did a good job for us and hopefully he can step up to the bigger challenge of playing in the Premier Division. He has a decent level of experience having been with Cork since he was a youngster and that experience of being involved with a Premier Division side should be beneficial to us.”

Kavanagh first joined Cork City in 2011 and was part of two U-19 double winning sides. He made his league debut for the Leesiders in 2013 and remained at Turners Cross until making a loan move to Cobh Ramblers in July 2017. The defender also had a loan spell at Waterford Utd in the first half of the 2018 season.