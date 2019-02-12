Soft goals cost us dearly says Donegal boss Declan Bonner

Donegal manager Declan Bonner was in no doubt the concession of what he termed three soft goals cost Donegal the league points against Tipperary.

But he insisted his young players will have learned a valuable lesson from the game and it is a matter now of dusting themselves and preparing for the second half of the league.

He also felt the failure to put away their own goal chances when they were presented with them also proved costly.

“When you give away three soft goals and you don’t take your chances at the other end you cannot expect to win,” said the Donegal boss.

“We had a penalty in the first half and it wasn’t scored and we had a gilt edged opportunity at the start of the second half and it wasn’t taken either.

“We weren’t just clinical enough when you concede at one end and you don't take your chances at the other end you cannot expect to win.

“We definitely contributed to our own downfall.

“In fairness, I thought we responded well to the first goal we went back up the field and scored. The third goal was the killer.

“We conceded one goal in our previous six matches and three today and that is disappointing because we were priding ourselves on keeping those clean sheets.

“But listen that is football, we move on and we will learn from it and those young lads will learn from it. But it is definitely harsh nonetheless. It is a disappointed dressing room in there.

“That is the way the football goes sometimes. I told the lads we have to make sure it doesn’t happen again because at this level you will be punished and as we saw today Tipperary are a decent side. They punished us with the goals and went on to win the match.

“On the plus side young Oisin Gallen played his first game and kicked three points and played well. But the young lads are going to have to learn from this game.

“But listen we are disappointed we lost today because we felt it was a game we were will in control of but individual errors cost us and ultimately led to Tipperary going on to win the game.”

The Donegal boss insisted Donegal will learn their lessons from the game and now move on and prepare for the second half of the league and a number of tough games.

FOUR GAMES

They have four games to play with three at home and one away with Fermanagh next up, in O’Donnell Park on Sunday week.

The other home games are against Armagh and Kildare either side of Cork away. “We have plenty to look at and we have a lot of tough matches coming up, none more so than Fermanagh in two weeks time.

“I said at the outset it was going to be a tight division and teams were going to take points off each other as we saw today with Clare beating Cork and Meath taking the points against Armagh.

“It is an open league and it will be right up to the end and we have a few interesting weeks ahead.

“Fermanagh is an important game for us. We want to win every game we play and we are just going to have to get back at it again on Tuesday night and get ready for it.”

Donegal were once again without the Gaoth Dobhair players who are preparing for Saturday’s All-Ireland club semi-final, team captain Michael Murphy, Paddy McGrath and Frank McGlynn.

“Hopefully we will have Paddy McGrath for Fermanagh. He will give us a bit of experience at the back. Michael (Murphy) is still a bit off and we are going to have to wait and see the outcome of the Gaoth Dobhair match.

“We wish them well against Corofin on Saturday and hopefully they will win and qualify for the All-Ireland final.”