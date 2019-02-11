Damien Tourish the big winner in Galway rally

Damien Tourish and Domhnall McAlaney were the big Donegal winners at the weekend in the Corrib Oil Galway Rally.

The Donegal crew in a Ford Escort claimed the national title ahead of Damian Toner and Mick Coady in Escort Mk2 and Richard and James Whelan in a BMW 1 series who finished in third place.

Columba Heena from Adrara and his co-driver Stephen Joyce, in a Toyota Corolla, were the next best placed Donegal crew. They finished in eighth place in the National, just ahead of Brian Brogan and Damian McGettigan in Escort MK2, who finished in ninth place. Just a little over a second separated Brogan and Heena.

Craig Breen from Waterford and Paul Nagle from Killarney were the overall winners of the Galway International Rally.

In their Fiesta R5 they finished ahead of Alastair Fisher and Gordon Noble in a Fiesta with former Donegal winner Josh Moffett and Keith Moriarty in third place.

Declan Boyle with Brian Boyle back calling the notes were the best placed Donegal finishers in the International Rally. They finished in seventh place.