DONEGAL V TIPPERARY: Donegal player ratings from their clash with Tipperary in Thurles

Not a good day at the office for Donegal with only a handful of players playing near their best.

SHAUN PATTON: Made one great save at end but will not be happy with second Tipperary goal. 6.5

STEPHEN McMENAMIN: One of Donegal's better performers. Got through a lot of work over the course of the game. 7

BRENDAN MCCOLE: Kept Conor Sweeney quiet until near the end. Not as dominant as in opening games but kept trying. 6.5

EOGHAN BAN GALLAGHER: Again was one player who tried to keep Donegal on the front foot with his surging runs. 7

RYAN MCHUGH: Didn't show what he can normally do for Donegal. A quiet overall performance. 6.5

CAOLAN WARD: Will not be happy that Tipperary got through the middle so easy. Plenty to work on. 6

TONY MCCLENAGHAN: Back after injury but was part of a Donegal defence that were under pressure and was replaced early in second half. 6

HUGH MCFADDEN: Like Patton, will not be happy with the second goal and found it difficult to make any impression in game. 6

MICHAEL LANGAN: Kicked a few good scores, but overall found it hard to leave his imprint. 6.5

CAOLAN MCGONAGLE: Was given a marking role on O'Brien after the first goal and did reasonably well. 6.5

CIARAN THOMPSON: Onde again Donegal's top scorer, the Naomh Conaill man worked hard. 7

NIALL O'DONNELL: Donegal's best forward on the day. O'Donnell got on a lot of ball and had a very good workrate. 7

JAMIE BRENNAN: Will not be happy with the penalty miss and was only in the game in spurts. 6.5

JASON MCGEE: It was a similar story for the big Cloughaneely man, who found it hard to make any real headway. 6

OISIN GALLEN: One of the beams of light for Donegal. Gallen notched 0-3 on his starting debut and worked hard all over the field. 7

LEO MCLOONE: In for his 99th game as a substitute, McLoone did have an influence before Tipperary finished strong. 6.5

EOIN MCHUGH: Will not want to relive the last Tipperary goal but those things happen. 6

MARTIN MCELHINNEY and PAUL BRENNAN: Not on long enough to rate