SIGERSON CUP: Not a good quarter-final series of games for Donegal players

It wasn't a good day for Donegal players in the quarter-finals of the Sigerson Cup, which were held today Wednesday.

Firstly, Maynooth with Niall O'Donnell playing at centre-half-forward, went down to Belfast side, St Marys by 0-15 to 0-11.

Then tonight there was defeat for DCU against UCD and UU Belfast went out of the competition by a point against NUI Galway.

Conor Morrison and Brendan McCole were in the full-back line for DCU but had a difficult evening with Con O'Callaghan on form for UCD as they won 2-15 to 1-9.

There was no luck either for Ryan McHugh and Eoghan Bán Gallagher of UU Belfast. They lost out by a point to the Galway side, 1-8 to 1-7 in a game that was close throughout.