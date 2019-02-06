PCC, Falcarragh hit purple patch to defeat Cavan in Ulster final

PCC, Falcarragh are through to the All-Ireland sem-final after a very entertaining Ulster final in the FAI Schools Junior B final yesterday (Wednesday).

PCC Falcarragh 4

Royal School, Cavan 3

PCC, Falcarragh had to come from behind on two occasions before finally clinching the Ulster title.

Packie Doohan's boys went behind after 15 minutes when the Cavan centre-half powered home a header following a corner.

PCC responded and were back on terms four minutes later with captain Kyle McMullan finding the net from the edge of the box.

However, despite being the dominant side, PCC fell behind again on 30 minutes when the Cavan centre-forward, who is on the books of Longford Town, put his side 2-1 ahead and they held the lead until half-time.

The game was turned on its head 15 minutes into the second half when PCC struck for three goals in seven minutes to lead 4-2. Calvin Murray accounted for two of the goals with Blake McGarvey getting the other.

With 10 minutes to go, the Cavan school's centre-forward cut the deficit to the minimum once again, but PCC held on for a very good victory.

After the game the Ulster Cup was presented to the winning captain Kyle McMullan by the match referee, John McGlanaghy.

A minute's silence was observed before the game in memory of the four who lost their lives in a tragic car accident earlier last week.

PCC, Falcarragh will now play Glenamaddy Community School, Galway in the All-Ireland semi-final on Tuesday next, probably in Sligo.

PCC, FALCARRAGH: Oran Craig, Daire Ferry, Shaun Curran, Conor Boyle, Keenan Gallagher, Paul Johnston, Ethan Doherty, Kyle McMullan, Nathan O'Brien, Blake McGarvey, Calvin Murray.

Rest of panel: Conor Hanna, Kevin Boyle, Thomas Doherty, Thomas Ferry, Odhran Doogan, Cahal McGeever, James Geaney.