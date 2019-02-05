Gaoth Dobhair rejoices at another athletic record for Sinéad Diver

There is no limit to the achievements Sinéad Diver continues to accomplish as an athlete. The long distance runner, who is originally from Co. Mayo and who has strong ties with Gaoth Dobhair and now living in Australia, recently added another chapter to her remarkable athletics career.

On Sunday last Sinéad finished third at the Marugame half-marathon in Japan in 1:08:55. Her new personal best is also is the new women’s over 40 age group world record, which she previously held at 1:09:20.

Before Diver, American marathon record holder Deena Kastor held the record at 1:09:37. Her victory in the Melbourne marathon last year earned record status on several counts. A course record for starters, Diver’s 2:25:19 also a six-minute improvement on her own previous record, and also the fastest women’s marathon time ever recorded in Australia outside of the Sydney Olympics.

It also made her the second fastest Irish woman in history, behind Catherina McKiernan’s Irish record of 2:22:23, set in 1998.

Aged 41, she only began running eight years ago while on maternity leave, for purely social purposes. She took another year out to give birth a second time, and now believes she can run faster again than 2:25:19, ideally when qualifying for the Tokyo Olympics.

She is a daughter Eddie Diver and Bridie [née Dunleavy]. Her father, Eddie is originally from Coshclady, Bunbeg, while her mum, Bridie is a native of Belmullet.