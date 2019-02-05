Busy weekend for Donegal Town Basketball Club U-14 Division Two Development Squad

North West League

Division 2 Boys

Donegal Town BC U-14 Division Two Development squad had a busy weekend with two games in Letterkenny and Donegal Town.

First up was a trip to Letterkenny Blaze played in the Aura Centre, and this was a good competitive game with both squads demonstrating some great basketball skill. The first quarter saw the players slow to get out of the blocks but DTBC finished stronger to hold a good lead through the efforts of Theo Colhoun, Oisin Doherty and Eoghan McPartland.

However it was all about LK Blaze in the second quarter with Peter Kernohan making the assists and Gabriel Gallagher converting some nice baskets to help Blaze lead by one point at half-time. The third quarter saw both teams trading baskets but the key change to the game was Cormac Carr coming of the bench and having a good contest with Blaze top scorer Gabriel Gallagher. Although the impressive Gallagher got another couple of good scores, Carr’s height and rebounding ability was a real plus for DTBC.

With the scores level going into the final quarter DTBC used the fast break from great rebounding from Matthew McInern, Colhoun, and Morgan Cassidy to send the notable McPartland, Joseph Jordan, Oisin Doherty, Niall Feeney and Ryan Gallagher to the basket and extend the lead to see out a tough win on the road for DTBC. Thanks to LK Blaze for organising the game, to Referees Billy Banda and Brona Crumlish who did a great job and

Table officials Aisling Irwin and Rachael Sullivan for efficiently scoring the game. Many thanks to all the parents who helped out with transport and great support.

LK BLAZE: Mark Franklin, Oran Conaghan, Damel Doherty, Luke Doherty, Peter Kerohan, Gabriel Gallagher, Ronan Barron, Ronan Burke, Mark Bonner, Bobby Clifford, Andrew Nicholls. Coaches Meabh Conaghan and Rob Franklin.

DONEGAL TOWN: Cormac Carr, Darragh Griffin, David Lagan, Eoghan Mc Partland, Joseph Jordan,Matthew McInern, Morgan Cassidy, Niall Feeney, Oisin Doherty, Rionn Murray, Ryan Gallagher and Theo Colhoun.

Head Coach Paul McHugh, Assistant Coach Paddy Muldoon.

North West League Division Two Boys

Donegal Town vs Mulroy Hoops

Sunday saw Donegal Town U-14 Division Two Development squad at home to Mulroy Hoops in the AVS Gym.

Mulroy Hoops travelled with a strong squad. Following good pre-match meeting DTBC started strong and, despite the efforts of the Mulroy lads, took a good lead into the second quarter. The Hoops came back strong in the next two quarters through Eoin Gallagher, Daire Sheridan and Matthew Callaghan. Joseph Woods, Rionn Murray, Darragh Faulkner and Jack Smith played tough on defence and won some good rebounds to send the impressive guards Eoghan McPartland, Ryan Gallagher and Joseph Jordan on fast-break duty.

There were many good baskets from both teams, however, it was between Joseph Jordan’s left handed reverse lay-up and Ryan Gallagher’s 3 point-line drive to the basket for score of the game. Having said that, Terence McGovern must get a mention as DTBC’s go-to defensive player who, along with James Connolly and Cillian Sweeney, worked tirelessly all game.

Donegal Town held on for the win and must be happy with a good weekend’s basketball and a good season so far. Coach McHugh was happy with how all squad members played over the weekend and commended them and their parents on very good attendances and committent at both weekly training sessions in Ballintra Community Centre ad Abbey Voc School Gym.

Thanks to referees Sophie Carr and Darragh Griffin for a great job and Table Officials Amy Carr and Natasha Prendeville for expertly implementing their table-officiating duties. Thanks also to DTBC officers for organising everything under the guidance of hard-working Club Secretary/Treasurer Tina Prendiville, on what was a busy weekend for all concerned.

Donegal Town: Eoghan McPartland, Jordan Jordan, Darragh Faulkner, Joseph Woods, Ryan Gallagher, Thoe Colhoun, Niall Feeney, Jack Smith, Terence McGovern, Cilliam Sweeney, Matthew McInern, James Connolly. Head Coach Paul Mchugh and Assistant-Coach Paddy Muldoon.

Mulroy Hoops: Evan Roche, Matthew Callaghan, Daire Sheridan, Eoin Gallagher, Eamon Logue, Cillian Boyce, Daire Fennelly, Gary McGettigan, Michael Hanley, Johnny Lafferty, Cian Delap. Coach Aidan McCardle.

North West League

U-12 Boys Division One

Donegal Town 27

Sligo All Stars 32

On Saturday the lads hosted table toppers Sligo All Stars in the much anticipated trilogy. After two previous tightly contested matches both teams having won one each this proved to be another closely encountered battle and it didn't disappoint.

Donegal secured victory at home in overtime in the first game but lost on the road by 2 points in Sligo.

Sligo were quickest out off the blocks with Henry, O Meara and Jasper Gimena all contributing with a flurry of scores, to push out to an early lead but gusty 2nd and 3rd quarters brought Donegal straight back into the game with huge work rate from Se Cassidy and Thomas Healey scrapping for every ball and forcing Sligo into overturns. Indeed Donegal held a slender 1 point lead at half time 16v15.

The second half started in a similar fashion to the first with Sligo playing well with a fast paced game plan and scoring rapidly to put daylight again between the teams.

But going down the stretch Donegal rallied led by Nico, Jon and Connell to cut Sligo's lead to just 3 points and had numerous good scoring opportunities in the dying seconds to again force overtime but credit to Sligo they made sure of victory with a wonderful fast break finishing off neatly by McSharry to seal victory.

The crowd were treated to another pulsating contest by these young lads and despite being on the wrong end of a few closely fought games the improvement and upward curve in the boy's game is a credit to their application at training.

This is the most pleasing factor, they have come a long way over the season and this is evident in their give all attitude leaving everything on the court every time. Player development is the most important key at this age group and desired results will follow with good application.

MVP Connell Flannery who had his best game of the season at both ends of the court.

DONEGAL: Jack Mc Groarty, Nico Dominik 8, Gary Taylor, Connell Flannery 4, Alan Mc Hugh 2, Thomas Healy 1, Jon Farren 2, Se Cassidy 4, Oran Boyle 2, Leon Mc Ginty 4.