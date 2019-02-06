BRIAN MCENIFF COLUMN: Disappointing performance but good result for Donegal against Meath

Saturday night’s win over Meath in Ballybofey was a great result. But overall I thought it was a very disappointing performance.

Meath dominated the game for long stretches and were the best team on the night.

They were four points up and dominating the game going into the final quarter when Caolan McGonagle got on the end of a long speculative punt from Eoghan Bán Gallagher to finish to the net.

This was the big turning point and in fairness to our lads they upped their game after that and did finish strong and pulled off the win to claim the two precious league points.

If you were to pick a man of the match from the game he would have to come from two of the Meath half-backs or their two midfielders.

Between them they scored seven of their team’s 14 points. This quartet totally dominated the middle of the field and really penned us back.

For long stretches we could not get a hand on the ball in the middle of the field.

Hugh McFadden seemed to be ploughing a lone furrow in the middle of the field for us for much of the game. We are going to have to find a regular partner for him in the middle of the field; at the moment the second midfielder seems to be swapping and switching from the middle to full-forward. It isn’t working. We need a permanent midfield pairing that can build up an understanding and who can deliver good ball in to the inside men.

That is another thing, we don’t seem to be using the inside mark at all while other teams are using it to great effect.

I think it is something we should start working on because if it is executed well and works you are as good as guaranteed a score.

I know Ciaran Thompson kicked five points from wing-forward but I think we could get more out of him at centre-half-forward. I think Ciaran is a central player and I think it is a similar story with Caolan McGonagle.

Caolan gets through a power of work out on the wing but I feel he is better suited to a more central role.

I would also like to see Michael Langan be used more at full-forward. He is a good ball winner and a good target man for the ‘mark’.

Jamie Brennan scored two points, the opening score and the last point of the game but only played in patches. Jamie could certainly benefit from some kind of game plan around the ‘mark’.

Niall O’Donnell kicked three points and had a fine game while Brendan McCole had a good solid game at full-back and he is settling in well to the position.

Despite the disappointing performance it was another two good league points.

We are on four points from two games and go to Tipperary this weekend.

It would be great to finish off the first half with six points on the table and it would leave us in a good position heading into the second half of the league with Michael Murphy, Paddy McGrath and Frank McGlynn expected to return to the squad.

It is, as predicted, proving to be a very tight league with two more games drawn this week. All eight teams have picked up at least a point with Fermanagh getting a second draw away to Tipperary. The three Munster teams are propping up the division with one point each. A win next week away in Thurles would keep Donegal clear at the top before their next home game against Fermanagh in Letterkenny.

Congratulations to Maxi Curran and the Donegal ladies and their fantastic win over Dublin on Saturday evening in Croke Park. It was a fantastic result. Commiserations to the hurlers who lost away to Derry, on Sunday.

Brian McEniff was in conversation with Tom Comack