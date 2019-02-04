Jack Keaney and Sam Todd drafted into Ireland U-21 training camp

Donegal town native and Sligo Rovers midfielder Jack Keaney along with Finn Harps defender Sam Todd have reported for the Republic of Ireland U-21 training camp.

Sligo Rovers' Jack Keaney has linked up with the squad replacing Waterford midfielder JJ Lunney in the squad who picked up an injury in the pre-season match against Bray Wanderers, whilst Mahon has been replaced by Harps defender Todd for the 3-day training camp.

The squad are set to train at FAI National Training Centre, Abbotstown ahead of their match against Ireland Amateurs at Whitehall on Wednesday, February 6, with kick-off at 7.45pm.

Republic of Ireland U-21 Training squad

Goalkeepers: Conor Kearns (UCD), Ross Treacy (Dundalk)

Defenders: Andy Lyons (Bohemians), Darragh Leahy (Bohemians), Conor McCarthy (Cork City), Trevor Clarke (Shamrock Rovers), Liam Scales (UCD), Sam Todd (Finn Harps).

Midfielders: Dan Mandriou (Bohemians), Aaron Bolger (Shamrock Rovers), Jack Keaney (Sligo Rovers), Jamie Lennon (St. Patrick's Athletic), Brandon Kavanagh (Shamrock Rovers), Robbie McCourt (Bohemians).

Forwards: Aaron Drinan (Ipswich Town), Neil Farrugia (UCD), Michael O'Connor (Linfield), Will Fitzgerald (Limerick), Zach Elbouzedi (Waterford), Karl O'Sullivan (Limerick).