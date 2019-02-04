Busy weekend for Finn Valley at various venues

Finn Valley had athletes at the Scottish Indoor championships at Emirates, Glasgow with Lauren Callaghan, Killygordon, continuing her good form with 5.41m long jump, to claim a bronze medal.

Riona Doherty, 4.29, was just centimetres away in fourth in U-13 girls as well as being sixth in 60m final. Hannah Murray, 2.40 in the 800m.

In the US on an indoor track Oisin O Gailain had a school record in the mile, 4:13.1.

In the cross-country in Dundalk, there was a medal winning performance for Kay Byrne in the national masters. Similarly for Barry Harron with the colour silver. The county team, men and women, were 4th.

At underage a talented U-11 boys squad took the honours with four in the top 16. Led by Jack Mc Glinchey (whose cousin Ella returned an encouraging run at U-13 to close in 6th). Aaron Quinn 9th in U-17 and Conor Murphy 10th U-15.

Next weekend the annual Glenmore 10k gets underway at 11 am.