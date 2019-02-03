Derry too strong for Donegal hurlers in the second half

Donegal hurlers suffered their second defeat in-a-row as they went down to a superior Derry in Ballinascreen this afternoon.

Derry …… 3-18

Donegal …0-12

Two Derry goals in the space of a couple minutes at the start of the second half were the big turning point after an evenly contested opening 35 plus minutes.

Donegal, who suffered a six point defeat against Kildare last Sunday, in O’Donnell Park, Letterkenny, were more than a match for the locals in the opening half.

With Declan Coulter in fine form Donegal just trailed by a point at half-time as Derry led 0-8 to 0-7 at the end of a low scoring 35 minutes.

Coulter posted the game’s opening point and he added five more as Donegal were level with the Oakleafers five times in the half. Lee Henderson was the other Donegal man to get his name on the scoresheet.

Cormac O’Doherty, with five points, did the bulk of the scoring for the locals both from play and placed balls. Ronan Mullan, Niall Ferris and Alan Grant were the other Derry scorers in the period.

And while Coulter will get all the plaudits for his exploits in front of the posts, the real Donegal heroes were in a well organised defence. Joe Boyle at full=back and Danny Cullen at centre-half-back and Ciaran Mathewson in a sweeping role, were the platform and with Padraig Doherty and Sean McVeigh also excelling, Donegal gave very little away.

But it was a different story in the second period. Derry came out all guns blazing on the resumption and O’Doherty and Naoise Waldron knocked over quickfire points before Ferris fired home the first goal for a 1-11 to 0-9 lead.

That was on 40 minutes and two minutes later Alan Grant put the lights out on the Donegal challenge with Derry’s second green flag.

Donegal struggled from then until the finish as Derry chalked up four points without response before Mathewson struck over Donegal’s second of the half.

In fairness to Donegal they kept plugging away with Danny Cullen and Coulter landing late points before Mark McGuigan struck for Derry’s third goal.

The defeat means Donegal are now are into a dogfight to hold on to their Division 2B status.

The league takes a two week break before Donegal host Wicklow in O’Donnell, on Sunday week.

LISTEN: Mickey McCann's reaction

DERRY: Sean Kelly; Conor Kelly, Sean Cassidy, Darragh McCloskey; Paddy Kelly, Brian Óg McGilligan, Liam Hinphey; Paul Cleary, Thomas Brady; Meehaul McGrath, Cormac O'Doherty (0-8, 5f,1 sideline), Richie Mullan (0-2); Alan Grant (1-1), Naoise Waldron (0-1), Niall Ferris (1-1). Subs: Ruaidhri McCartney for D McCloskey 23, Mark McGuigan (1-2) for T Brady, and Se McGuigan (0-1) R Mullan both h/t, John Mullan (0-2) for M McGrath 50, Cian Waldron for L Hinphey 51.

DONEGAL: Paul Burns; Padraig Doherty, Joe Boyle, Stephen Gillespie; Jack O'Loughlin, Sean McVeigh, Gavin Browne; Ciaran Matthewson (0-1), Danny Cullen (0-1); Ronan McDermott, Lee Henderson (0-1), Dylan Duffy; Declan Coulter (0-9, 6fs) Oisin Rooney, Kevin Kealy. Subs: Aedan Stokes for O Rooney h/t, Paddy Hannigan for R Duffy 44, Jamie de Ward for K Kealy 59, Dylan Lafferty for P Burns 69.

REFEREE; Liam Gordon (Galway)