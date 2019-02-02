Donegal snatch victory from the jaws of defeat thanks to a good final quarter

Donegal grabbed a win that looked unlikely for long periods against Meath in MacCumhaill Park.

Donegal 1-13

Meath 0-14

It took a lucky goal in the 58th minute to get the home side back in a match they were playing second fiddle. But from there to the finish, it was a very solid display.

Meath will wonder why they got nothing from the game as they were dominant for long periods. But they didn't score in the final quarter and that was their downfall.

A minute's silence was observed in memory of the four men who lost their lives in north west Donegal last weekend.

In a first half that was open and free flowing Meath held a one point advantage, leading 0-8 to 0-7.

Donegal started the better with Jamie Brennan and Ciaran Thompson finding the range, but thereafter Meath held the upper hand.

They hit the next four points through Mickey Newman, Shane McEntee, Darragh Campion and Niall Kane by the 14th minute.

From then to half-time it was point for point with Meath half-backs Niall Kane and James McEntee impressing with further scores while Ciaran Thompson kept Donegal in the contest, notching three, two from long range frees.

Darragh Campion was also lively for the Royals, adding a second point while Ethan Devine had their eighth point two minutes from the break.

Niall O'Donnell levelled on the resumption but Bryan Menton. Mickey Newman (free), Shane McEntee and Newman again pushed Meath four clear by the 45th minute.

Niall O'Donnell pulled a point back but James McEntee responded. O'Donnell hit another free but Meath were much sharper with Darragh Campion adding his third of the game. But then Donegal were handed a lifeline on 58 minutes when a high ball into the goal area was allowed to hop and Caolan McGonagle got the touch to the net. And they were level a minute later when Ciaran Thompson finished a good move.

Donegal became the dominant force and after three wides Eoin McHugh hit the lead point 20 seconds into five minutes of added time. Jamie Brennan added the insurance point with the final attack.

Scorers: Ciaran Thompson 0-5,2f; Niall O'Donnell 0-3,2f; Caolan McGonagle 1-0; Jamie Brennan 0-2, Michael Langan, Martin O'Reilly (M), Eoin McHugh 0-1 each.

Meath: Daire Campion, Michael Newman (2f) 0-3 each; James McEntee, Niall Kane, Shane McEntee 0-2 each; Bryan Menton, Ethan Devine 0-1.



DONEGAL: Mark Anthony McGinley; Conor Morrison, Brendan McCole, Caolan Ward; Eamonn Doherty, Ryan McHugh, Eoghan Bán Gallagher; Hugh McFadden, Caolan McGonagle; Michael Langan, Martin McElhinney, Ciaran Thompson, Niall O'Donnell, Jamie Brennan, Martin O'Reilly.

Subs., Leo McLoone for Langan ht; Jason McGee for McElhinney; Stephen McMenamin for O'Reilly, both 45; Eoin McHugh for Doherty 66; Paul Brennan for N O'Donnell 75

MEATH: Andrew Colgan; Seamus Lavin, Conor McGill, Ronan Ryan; James McEntee, Donal Keogan, Niall Kane; Bryan Menton, Shane McEntee; Ethan Devine, Ben Brennan, Graham Reilly; Darragh Campion, Michael Newman, Thomas O'Reilly.

Subs., Cillian O'Sullivan for Brennan ht; Graham Reilly for Devine 46; James Conlon for McMahon 55; Jason Scully for Campion 66; Michael Burke for Newman 72

REFEREE: Jerome Henry (Mayo)