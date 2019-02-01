Laura and Ireland are no match for England in first Six Nations outing

Donegal's Laura Feely performed very well but Ireland, overall, were no match for an impressive England in the opening round of the Women's Six Nations at Donnybrook.

Ireland 7-51 England

Ireland were second best against a dominant England side as the visitors scored eight tries.

The only area where Ireland had dominance was in the scrum and Laura Feely played her part in the front row.

Indeed, it was the front row which created Ireland's only score, a penalty try, after England had dragged a scrum down as it was hauled down.

A record crowd of 4,637 for a stand-along women’s fixture at the venue saw a bright start by the women in green but a break away saw Jess Breach touch down on five minutes.

Sarah McKenna finished off a good England move to make it 13-0 at half-time.

The second half was a difficult one for Ireland as Sarah Bern, Lark Davies, Katy Daley McLean, Zoe Harrison, Emily Scott and Bryony Cleall all recorded tries.