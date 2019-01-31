Derry friendly defeat an eye opener for Harps and Ollie Horgan

Finn Harps have a lot of work to do ahead of the start of the new season following last Friday night’s friendly against Derry City in the Brandywell, Finn Harps manager Ollie Horgan has admitted.

The Candystripes, who are also playing in the SSE Airtricity Premier Division, completely over-ran Harps on the night and ran out comfortable 3-0 winners.

And with just a little over two weeks to go to Harps’ opening game away to Bohemians in Dalymount Park, the Harps boss admitted they have a lot of work to do to catch up with Derry.

“Friday night against Derry was a good indicator of where we are at and we are well off it,” said the Harps boss at Tuesday evening’s media briefing in the Radisson Hotel, Letterkenny.

“Thankfully, there are three weeks to go to the start of league and it is important that we use that time wisely because we have a lot of work to do,” said the Harps boss, who admitted he was a little surprised at how sharp Derry were.

He also insisted if there was a positive to come out of the game it was good to find out three weeks ahead of the new season rather than in three weeks time.

Harps first game is away to Bohemians on Friday night, February 15.

However, this game may have to be put back due to Bohemians’ involvement in the Scottish Cup.

The Dubliners play East Fife this Saturday and if they win that they are out again on Saturday, February 16, the day after the Harps game.

“I haven’t been officially informed but I met Keith Long, the Bohemians manager, at a game recently and he told me the story and said if they were still in the cup that game would take precedence.

“As I said no one told me officially but we will have a better idea of the situation after Saturday.”

On the player front, Horgan revealed that Tony McNamee was about to resign for the club but it will be a month or so into the season before the Ramelton man will be ready to play.

“We have spoken to Tony and he wants to play so it is a matter of getting him signed and getting his fitness up to the required level.

“He is a little off the pace at the moment so it is going to take him a number of weeks to catch up.”

McNamee was a member of the promotion winning Harps side in 2015 and he remained with the club for the 2016 season before departing Finn Park.

Since then, he has played in the Ulster Senior League with both Fanad United and Swilly Rovers, and GAA with Milford.

Harps continue their build up to the new season with a friendly away to Drogheda United on Saturday and Athlone Town, the following Saturday.